Texas State women’s basketball falls to the Ragin’ Cajuns in Louisiana

Tamiah Robinson scored a game-high 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to a 71-54 win against Texas State Wednesday night at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Nubia Benedith added 17 points on 5-for-11 shooting and shot 7-for-7 from the charity stripe. Kamryn Jones added 11 points in 23 minutes on 5-for-6 shooting and Erica Lafayette scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.

For Texas State, Saniya Burks scored 14 points, led by a 4-for-8 showing from 3-point range. Ja’Mia Harris finished with 11 points.

Slow start for Texas State

The Bobcats had a tough time getting into a rhythm, trailing by as much as 13 early in the first quarter. The Ragin’ Cajun defense created numerous turnovers. However, to finish the first quarter, Burks hit two 3-pointers, bringing the Bobcats within five.

Second quarter surge

Destiny Terrell played a key role in the Bobcats regaining the lead in the second quarter. Consistent offense garnered a clutch and-one shot, tying the game up at 20-20 with 5:32 remaining in the quarter. Ja’Mia Harris hit a 3-pointer with 4:04 left to give the Bobcats their first lead of the game at 23-22.

Texas State dialed up its defensive pressure, which caused missed shots and protected the boards. But Louisiana reasserted itself down the stretch and took a narrow 32-29 lead into the half.

Bobcats attempt to come back, but Louisiana prevails

Both teams exchanged buckets to start the second half, but Louisiana’s inside play proved decisive. The Ragin’ Cajuns took advantage of fastbreaks and turnovers to forge a double-digit lead by halftime of the third quarter.

Down by as much as 12, the Bobcats kept fighting back, but Louisiana’s ability to dictate the pace and execute in end-game moments sealed the victory for the home team.

Next, Texas State will face Arkansas State.

Tip-off between Texas State and Arkansas State is scheduled for noon, Saturday, Feb. 15, at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.