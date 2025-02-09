60° San Marcos
Foster’s 19 points not enough as Bobcats fall to Western Michigan

Max Martinez, Sports Reporter
February 9, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster (11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Jaylin Foster scored a game-high 19 points as Texas State women’s basketball lost to the Western Michigan Broncos 59-50 at Strahan Arena Saturday afternoon.

Foster, the senior forward, started the game hot, scoring 14 of her 19 points in the first half. Texas State could not get anyone else besides Foster going offensively, with the rest of the Bobcats starters shooting a combined 5-for-25 from the field.

For Western Michigan, Marina Asensio and senior guard Hannah Spitzley scored in double digits and the bench scored 17 points.

Asensio, the junior guard out of Spain, led the Broncos in scoring with 13 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds. Junior guard Alli Carlson was all over the floor for Western Michigan, scoring seven points, five assists, three rebounds and four steals.

Foster only scored five points in the second half, but the rest of the Bobcats were fighting to stay competitive. They got as close as four points with three minutes left to go in the game.

It was Asensio’s four free throws in the final two minutes that iced the game and sealed the win for the Broncos.

Texas State’s next opponent is the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns, who are coming off a 60-59 loss to Miami (OH). The Bobcats are looking to bounce back against the Rajin’ Cajuns at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Cajundome. This game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

