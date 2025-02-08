Man arrested in connection to San Marcos homicide

UStar logo

A man was arrested in Harris County following a murder in San Marcos on Friday, Feb. 7.

According to a Facebook post by the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD), the incident occured in the 800 block of River Road. SMPD has not released the identity of the victim at the time of writing.

At 8:20 p.m. SMPD announced that a suspect, who they said was suspected to have a relationship with the victim, was in police custody in Harris County.

SMPD said that anyone with evidence related to the case should contact Detective Logan Murphy at 512-754-2888 or 512-753-2108.