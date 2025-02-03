66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Terrell achieves 1,000th career point as Bobcats snap three-game losing streak

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
February 3, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) bumps into an Arkansas State University player during the game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.

Alongside reaching a career total of 1,000 points, guard Destiny Terrell led the Texas State Bobcats to their first win in three games.

Terrell scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Texas State defeated the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 67-64 Saturday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The final basket of the night established the Bobcat victory, shifting the score from the Warhawks trailing by one to the Bobcats leading 67-64, courtesy of a driving layup from guard Crystal Smith in the last minute of gameplay.

The second quarter saw the Bobcats shooting 9-for-16, establishing their largest lead of the night at 40-27. Additionally, Terrell scored her career milestone 1,000th point in the second quarter.

The Bobcats will return home to face Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal competes in the women's 4x100 relay event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Texas State sprinters shine at New Mexico Team Open
Texas State freshman women's golfer Allie Justiz drives the ball at hole 18 at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos during the Jim West Challenge. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
Texas State Women's Golf set to begin spring season
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno eyes her opponent, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats sweep Rattlers to return to a positive record
Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) twists around Arkansas State University players during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Three Arkansas State players score 19+ points in victory against Texas State
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne awaits the field alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Former pro QB joining Kinne's staff
Sophomore Sofia Fortuno hits the ball during day two of the Sun Belt Conference women's tennis tournament of Friday, April 22, 2022 in Peachtree City, Georgia.
Bobcat Tennis triumphs in singles play to secure victory over South Florida
More in Sports
Sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir competes during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Three track and field athletes earn Sun Belt Athlete of the Week honors
Texas State graduate student guard Drue Drinnon's (55) shot is blocked by Louisiana senior guard Michael Thomas (52), Thursday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Bobcats lost 61-70.
Ragin' Cajuns upset Bobcats in White Out game
Texas State women's basketball team huddle during a timeout while playing Troy, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 58-105.
Grayson's double-double pushes the Lady Eagles past the Bobcats
Texas State softball players do one last chant with the crowd after their loss to A&M at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcat softball gathers preseason honors ahead of 2025 opener
Texas State football coach GJ Kinne walks back to the sidelines after a timeout during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Who will be Texas State’s starting QB?
Sports betting culture replaces fandom
Sports betting culture replaces fandom
More in womens-basketball
Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster (11) tries to steal the ball from ULM junior forward Laila Walker (12), Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Walker’s double-double leads ULM past Texas State women’s basketball
Texas State freshman guard Heather Baymon (0) attempts to block a shot during the game against Troy, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Troy as Foster surpasses 1,000 career points
Women's basketball battles struggles during 2024-25 season
Women's basketball battles struggles during 2024-25 season
Redshirt sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (#8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Harris' 11 points brings Texas State victorious in final minutes against Old Dominion
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
TXST women's basketball suffers first conference road loss of the season
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) bumps into a University of South Alabama player while rushing for a field goal during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster and Harris combine for 36 points as Texas State defeats South Alabama
Donate to The University Star