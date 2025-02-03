Terrell achieves 1,000th career point as Bobcats snap three-game losing streak

Alongside reaching a career total of 1,000 points, guard Destiny Terrell led the Texas State Bobcats to their first win in three games.

Terrell scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Texas State defeated the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 67-64 Saturday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The final basket of the night established the Bobcat victory, shifting the score from the Warhawks trailing by one to the Bobcats leading 67-64, courtesy of a driving layup from guard Crystal Smith in the last minute of gameplay.

The second quarter saw the Bobcats shooting 9-for-16, establishing their largest lead of the night at 40-27. Additionally, Terrell scored her career milestone 1,000th point in the second quarter.

The Bobcats will return home to face Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.