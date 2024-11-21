Texas State baseball signs a dozen players from the class of 2025

To celebrate college signing day, Texas State baseball Head Coach Steven Trout announced the signings of 12 players who will join the 2026 squad, according to a press release from the Texas State Athletic Department.

“I truly believe this could be one of those recruiting classes we look up in two to four years, and this will be a program-changing class,” Trout said. “Each player has a chance to help us immediately stepping on campus to lead us to a championship.”

Nine of the new signees will graduate high school in 2025, while the rest are finishing their junior college careers. Here are the newest additions to Bobcat baseball:

Pitcher Titan Targac

Targac, a southpaw, comes from Flatonia High School in Flatonia, Texas. He initially committed to Texas A&M but announced his de-commitment following the departure of Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Targac’s fastball can reach 91 mph, and he was named MVP of the Victoria Advocate 2024 All-Area Baseball team. In 122.2 high school innings, he posted a dominant 1.31 ERA with 250 strikeouts.

“I have been a Titan Targac fan for a long time. He really knows how to pitch and has always been able to get outs,” Associate Head Coach Josh Blakley said. “Recently, his stuff has exploded and he is now a future weekend pitcher for us. Left-handed pitchers with stuff and ability to locate are nearly impossible to find.”

Pitcher Alec Beversdorf

Beversdorf is currently a sophomore at LSU-Eunice. In one season with the Bengals, Beversdorf managed a 1.84 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 68 ⅓ innings, helping lead the team to the NJCAA National Championship.

Beversdorf graduated from Clear Falls High School in Seabrook, Texas in 2023. As a high schooler, he went 11-0 with 204 strikeouts.

“Alec has exceeded expectations and was the statistical leader of a staff that won a junior college national championship last spring,” Blakley said. “Possessing two breaking balls that spin up to 3,000 RPM, he will get a ton of outs for the Bobcats in the future.”

Catcher Clayton Namken

Currently a senior at New Braunfels High School, Namken hit .422 with seven doubles, three triples and three home runs his junior year, making the THSBCA 6A All-State Third Team and TSWA 6A All-State team. Additionally, he was named to the All-District 27-6A First Team twice.

“A natural born leader, what stood out to me the most about Clayton was everyone loves him and his game,” Blakley said. “Possessing the ability to really defend behind the plate, he is a physical dude that has a chance to really slug. Elite defensive catchers are difficult to find, so Clayton will have a chance to be a guy when he sets foot on campus.”

Infielder Ryder McDaniel

In one season with Angelo State, McDaniel posted a .287/.372/.415 (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging) slash line with 13 doubles, four triples and one home run in 188 at-bats. He won the Division II national championship in his lone season at Angelo State. He went to Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Texas, where he led his team to the 2023 6A State Championship.

“Ryder is a true shortstop. He went to Angelo State last year and played every day for a team that played for a national championship,” Blakley said. “He has a great swing and plays defense at a high level. He is a plug and play guy for us and will jump into the Bobcat lineup next year.”

Pitcher Cade Smith

In one season with New Mexico Junior College, Smith mustered a 6-4 record with a 6.10 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 62 innings. Smith will bring the heat to San Marcos with a fastball that can reach 94 mph. He graduated from Churchill High School in San Antonio, going 18-10 and earning first team all-district honors his senior year.

“I liked him a lot in high school as he always pitched deep into games and won, but his stuff need to tick up. He went to the most offensive league in junior college baseball and put up exceptional numbers,” Blakley said. “Cade has gotten bigger and the stuff has really exploded. He reminds me of Zeke Wood with a dominant fastball and he is always in the strike zone. He will impact the pitching staff immediately.”

Infielder/Pitcher Victor Coronado

From Lutheran South Academy High School in Rosharon, Texas, Coronado is a two-way player, primarily playing second base and shortstop in addition to his time on the mound. He won his team’s MVP award his sophomore year and earned all-district honors each of his three high school seasons. He played for the Canes Southwest Senators this past summer, hitting .405 with five home runs.

“When you find a 6-foot, 3-inch shortstop with the ability to hit the ball out of the park, you sign him,” Blakley said. “Victor has great hands on the infield and makes our park look really small when he swings the stick. He is another dynamic guy in this class who has the opportunity to see playing time year one.”

Infielder Ty Powell

Ty Powell comes from Fulshear High School in Fulshear, Texas, and has assembled a .354/.520/.484 slash line in three seasons. His accolades include earning first team all-district twice and the district’s MVP.

“Ty is another athletic left-handed hitter. He has always been the best player on the field and has the ability to play anywhere on defense,” Blakley said. “With a throwback mentality, Ty is a gritty ball player and we expect him to fight his way on the field early in his career.”

Infielder Blake Beheler

Beheler, a corner infielder from George Ranch High School in Sugar Land, Texas, hit .463 with six home runs his junior year en route to earning the District 20-6A MVP award. Additionally, he earned his district’s Newcomer of the Year award after belting seven home runs as a sophomore.

“Blake has massive pop. He was clearing our batter’s eye in batting practice the summer before his junior year of high school,” Blakley said. “For a big guy, he is extremely athletic and can play a high level of defense. I expect Blake to exploit our offensive ballpark for years to come.”

Pitcher Wade Cooper

From Del Rio High School in Del Rio, Texas, Cooper earned first team honors his junior year. Other accolades for the right-handed pitcher include being chosen to the 2023 all-district first team and earning Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. His fastball registers up to 93 mph.

“Wade is a workhorse right-handed pitcher. The first time I saw him throw, I made the comment to our staff that he was a future Friday night guy and I still feel that way,” Blakley said. “His 90-93 mph fastball has exceptional carry through the zone and he can land a good curveball and changeup when needed.”

Outfielder/pitcher Jackson Cotton

Cotton is a left-handed two-way player from St. Pius X High School in Missouri City, Texas. He hit .473 with five triples and eight doubles his junior year and competed in the 2023 Area Code Games in San Diego.

“Jackson has a chance to be a dynamic of a player as we have brought in recently,” Blakley said. “His ability to leverage the baseball from the left side and really run gives him a chance to be offensive the day he walks onto campus. As a pitcher, he routinely reaches into the low 90s with good off-speed offerings. Jackson should impact the lineup as a freshman.”

Pitcher Nolan Moore

Moore is a left-handed pitcher who has posted a dominant 0.69 ERA in his three seasons at New Braunfels High School. As a junior, he was named the District 27-6A Pitcher of the Year and Utility Player of the Year.

“A left-handed pitcher that throws up to 94, Nolan possesses front end of the rotation stuff and should be there early in his career,” Blakley said. “He gets bigger every time I see him.

Catcher/pitcher Michael Peavy

Another two-way player, Peavy comes from St. Pius X High School and was an all-state honorable mention selection as a sophomore. He played for OSP Baseball this past summer, earning the MVP Pitcher award at the 2024 WBA Premier Invitational.

“Peavy is a dynamic two-way player. He was up to 94 mph in front of me this summer and began pitching within the last year,” Blakley said. “He was really catch and throw, is athletic in the box and possesses wipeout backend of the game type stuff on the mound.