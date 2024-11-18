63° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

FMA embraces creative freedom with fashion show

Carlene Ottah, Life and Arts Editor
November 18, 2024
Khang Le
Fashion merchandising junior Jalissa Urbina (Left) honors the project leaders on stage during the FMA Fashion Show, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Price Center.

Black, silver and deep purple colors decorated the venue of the Price Center and Garden. Models dressed in sparkles, mesh and metallic elements displayed the creations of Texas State student stylists and designers.

Texas State’s Fashion Merchandising Association (FMA) held its biannual fashion show on Nov. 16. The show’s theme was “Midnight Core,” a combination of glamorous and urban styles.

Jalissa Urbina, fashion merchandising junior and FMA fashion show coordinator, chose the theme. She said it was a toned-down microtrend resulting from the previous season’s neon lime green and grungy brat summer.

“As much as [Midnight Core] is glamorized, it is also urban, and it’s very streetwear appropriate, just because we focus on sustainability for our club and also just our designers,” Urbina said. “A lot of them are secondhand thrifters, or they create stuff from scratch.”

The fashion’s show main goals are to showcase student designers’ creativity and display sustainability in the fashion industry. Local retailers also showcased their businesses and collaborated with the designers.

“We can show that you guys can create stuff, either from your own closet or you can refer to something and give it a second life,” Urbina said. “Our biggest image is focusing on being able to showcase our Texas State students and even the local retailers there are secondhand stores.”

Jae Franklin, fashion merchandising sophomore and FMA events coordinator, said FMA has fashion shows for students to have an outlet to express themselves creatively and showcase their passions. Having the shows also helps them know what to do when they leave Texas State.

“[Students] already can say, ‘I’ve had this experience. I know how to operate within my role at a fashion show, whether it’s being a model or a stylist, a coordinator or even a designer,'” Franklin said.

This year, FMA changed its meetings around from more creative-based to stimulating-based to include speakers and pop culture discussions.

Franklin felt the board operated as a unit and grew through planning the fashion show and communication. She said with FMA’s new leadership, there is a different perspective on today’s fashion and how to approach and see it.

“I feel like now [FMA]’s more inclusive and it’s more welcoming to students of all cultures,” Franklin said. “I feel like FMA now is more instrumental than what it was before, grounding students to want to showcase their creativity and what they have to offer towards the fashion industry in the future.”

Leanna Washington, fashion merchandising junior and FMA fashion show assistant, said the FMA board agreed fashion is more about engaging with people, creating connections and having fun. She wanted to incorporate that idea into the fall fashion show by not putting the stylists and designers in a box.

“When it comes to their creativity, we’re not asking them to follow a specific theme or anything,” Washington said. “We’re just letting them bring what they have to the table and allowing them to have control, creative freedom.”

Valentina Gonzalez Hinojosa, psychology sophomore and an FMA fashion show designer, incorporated streetwear and gothic themes into her designs but did not base them on the show’s theme.

“The reason why I did this was because I had a friend and he passed away,” Hinojosa said. “He spoke fashion, so I based my designs and everything on stuff that he used to like, and that’s what kind of inspired me on making what I made.”

For more information on FMA and its events, visit its Instagram at @fmatxst.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Lecturer Nick Lawson analyzes text from a play, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
TXST faculty discuss AI involvement in class
Members of Texas State's offense celebrates senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scoring a touchdown against Southern Miss. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Football bowl game projections
Texas State fifth-year setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against James Madison, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats close out regular season with series sweep over Dukes
Texas State junior guard Kaden Gumbs (11) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Struggles continue against ACU as Bobcats fall to 2-2 on the season
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scores a touchdown against the Golden Eagles. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats become bowl eligible for second year in a row after Homecoming win
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together between sets during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Alumni invest in Taraflex for Texas State Volleyball
More in L&A_events
The Homecoming Service Project School Supply Drive donation bin, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in the Shirley R. Harris Student Lounge at the LBJ Student Center.
'Roots of Texas State': service project gives back to education
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
A veteran on the San Marcos Kiwanis Club’s float waves and points to crowd members during the San Marcos Veterans Day Parade, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, through Downtown San Marcos.
San Marcos celebrates annual Veterans Day Parade
Musician Missoula Slim (Right) poses for a photo with Ty (Left) after Ty's performance during Cheatham Street Warehouse's 50th Anniversary Street Party, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Cheatham Street Warehouse.
Cheatham Street Warehouse celebrates 50 years of songwriting legacy
(From Left to Right) Star Stories Speakers Jessica Ary, Mason Murphy, Sergio Carvajal-Leoni, Erika Nielson, Regina Nelson, Sean O’Connor, Monica Charles and Felicia Ramos gather on stage for a group photo, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the Performing Arts Center. Star Stories is an event where speakers share inspiring stories.
Storytellers shine at sixth annual Star Stories
Theatre students performing for ¡Viva Cultura! represent different ethnic groups while closing out their performances, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Performing Arts Center.
Student-led performance wraps up Hispanic Heritage Month
More in L&A_General
English freshman Celia Strang holds positive signs, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Stallions statue.
"Stand tall": TXST community bands together after demonstration
(Left to Right) Electrical engineering freshman Cody Kostencki, psychology freshman Helaina Holder, criminal justice freshman Ashley Gomez, and psychology freshman Nasseem Vares represent the political science department while attending the 2024 election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at George's.
Texas State students gather to discuss key issues in 2024 election
Interdisciplinary studies alumna Glynis Christine shows off the piano she painted, Friday, September 27, 2024, at George’s in the LBJ Student Center.
Nontraditional alumna makes change through art
Victoria sits in the haunted museum, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Triple Six Coffee Social.
Community members display spooky sides through oddity collections
The Old Hays County Jail sits on the corner of Fredericksburg Street, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.
The story of the San Marcos serial killer
Bobcats get animated for Halloween
Bobcats get animated for Halloween
Donate to The University Star