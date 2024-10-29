75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Rabid bat found in SMTX residential neighborhood

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
October 29, 2024

According to an email from the city of San Marcos, a bat tested positive for rabies after it flew into a person’s hair on Oct. 14 in a residential neighborhood on Gibraltar Drive.

“The individual exposed to the bat was notified of the positive result and is seeking post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies,” the email stated.

The Department of State Health Services confirmed the bat was infected with the rabies virus on Oct. 15. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rabies virus is a treatable, but potentially fatal, virus transmitted to humans and pets through bites or scratches from infected animals.

“Most cases of rabies in Texas and in the U.S. really are primarily animal-born. Any warm blooded mammal can transmit rabies, and that includes bats,” Rodney E. Rohde, a college of health professions professor and the chair for Texas State’s medical laboratory science program, said. “Over the past 30-40 years, most human deaths from rabies have been from bat exposures.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the best ways to prevent the spread of rabies is to stay away from wild animals. Rohde agreed and said people should call their city’s or county’s animal control department instead of attempting to help a wild animal.

“Anyone that’s seeing a wild animal, whether it’s a four-legged animal like a skunk or a fox or a bobcat, even a feral cat or dog that you don’t really know who it belongs to, you should really take care not to interact with those animals,” Rohde said.

According to Rohde, someone who is bitten or scratched by a mammal should immediately seek medical treatment. He said once symptoms of rabies present themselves, the disease is nearly 100% fatal.

According to the CDC, rabies treatment in humans consists of washing the wound, a human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) injection into the wound and a series of four vaccines.

“One of the things we often say in our field is [rabies is] 100% preventable, it’s also 100% fatal if symptoms show up,” Rohde said. “You need to be talking to someone to consider if you need [the rabies] vaccine or not.”

Symptoms typically start 14 days to a month after infection, Rohde said. Symptoms of rabies include: Fatigue, flu-like symptoms, migraines, jaw pain, confusion, hydrophobia or the fear of water, catatonic states and ultimately organ failure.

While an infected bat was found in San Marcos, Rohde said it is unlikely the entire colony of bats is infected, but many in the colony could be infected.

“Any contact with a bat should be immediately reported to Animal Protection at 512-805-2655 so that the bat can be tested for rabies and medical treatment can be rendered as soon as possible, if necessary” a city of San Marcos press release stated. “Any bats that are found on the ground or in a dwelling should also be reported.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Student debt puts first-gen students in survival mode
Student debt puts first-gen students in survival mode
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at The Quad.
Hays County district judge accused of unlawfully asking for students’ votes
Local activist Amanda Smith speaks at press conference condemning President Kelly Damphousse for comments on pro-Palestine graffiti, Monday, Oct. 28, at the Stallions statue.
Pro-Palestinian organizations call on Damphousse to apologize for use of ‘antisemitism’
Texas State junior defender Marie Philipzen (31) fights for possession of the ball during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Late heroics get Texas State back into the win column
Texas State junior Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the match against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State closes out fall season in victorious fashion at Bobcat Invitational
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) spikes the ball over the net towards Troy. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats ground Warhawks, get back in the win column with series sweep
More in News
uStarlogo
SMPD investigates pro-Trump flyers found on at least 2 Harris lawn signs
University Star logo
Ten Texas State students arrested for Halloween theft in Kyle
A white egret stands in a patch of Texas wild rice in the San Marcos River, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Sewell Park.
San Marcos to return to Stage 3 drought restrictions
Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate
Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate
Q&A: Hays County Commissioners Court Precinct 3 candidates
Q&A: Hays County Commissioners Court Precinct 3 candidates
University Star logo
Claims of campaign violations, past actions affect sheriff candidates
More in san-marcos
Drag artist Xtra performs at "A Brunch of Drag" at The Davenport on South Guadalupe Street.
The Davenport discontinues 'A Brunch of Drag,' sparks community concerns
The student council for Jewish Bobcats light a candle for the victims of the October 7th massacre at the memorial held by Chabad at Texas State University, Chabad San Marcos and Faces of October Seventh, Monday Oct. 14, at the Price Center and Garden.
San Marcos community holds memorial to honor Israeli victims of October 7
Sheriff department uses facial recognition software
Sheriff department uses facial recognition software
A sign along the San Marcos River spreads awareness about the habitat of Wild-Rice and Fountain Darters, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, near Bicentennial Park.
Experts weigh benefits, challenges of federal species conservation plan
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
A litter of seven mixed breed puppies press their faces up against the gate of their kennel on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. Three of the seven puppies, Torri, Masai and Gabby, are still listed as adoptable on the shelter's webpage.
SMTX grapples with overcrowding at animal shelter
Donate to The University Star