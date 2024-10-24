Claims of campaign violations, past actions affect sheriff candidates

The two candidates competing for the position of Hays County Sheriff are facing allegations about their pasts and criticism of their campaigns.

The allegations vary from campaign violations to being unemployable as a law enforcement officer. The Star investigated the claims made against each candidate and interviewed both of them.

Alex Villalobos (DEM)







Navigate Left Navigate Right







Villalobos has a variety of accusations leveled against him. The accusations include misusing department resources in past law enforcement positions, abusing power, incorrectly filling out paperwork and being ineligible to be hired as a law enforcement officer.

A report by the Texas Tribune in 2019 stated former Texas State University Police Department Officer Jason Moreno mentioned Villalobos in a lawsuit. In the suit, Villalobos and former University Police Department (UPD) Chief Jose Bañales were accused of wrongfully terminating Moreno.

The suit also accused Villalobos of using UPD resources to look into an investigation into his brother, Armando Villalobos, a former Cameron County District Attorney, who was convicted on racketeering charges.

According to the report by the Texas Tribune, Villalobos was investigated by UPD on the allegations in 2013. The Star requested documents for any investigation into Villalobos’ alleged misuse of UPD resources. The FBI would neither confirm nor deny the existence of records on Villalobos, while requests to the Texas Ranger’s Division and UPD returned no records. Villalobos continued to be employed by UPD after the alleged incident, and was promoted afterwards.

Moreno’s lawsuit against Texas State University was dismissed in 2021.

“Both of my F-5s, which are my separation papers from the departments I had, both show me in honorable status,” Villalobos.

According to an article from the Hays Free Press, former Commissioner Walt Smith accused Villalobos, in his capacity as Hays County Chief of Staff, of fraudulently and incorrectly filling out time sheets. At the time of the allegations, Villalobos resigned from his position, saying that he was seeking another job.

Villalobos said Smith’s accusation was baseless and politically motivated due to Villalobos running against then incumbent Sheriff Gary Cutler.

“It’s completely not true,” Villalobos said. “I didn’t make any friends by running against an incumbent. Largely, those comments come from a Republican commissioner, and those are [from] Walt Smith.”

In January 2023, the Hays County Commissioners Court rehired Villalobos as the Hays County Chief of Staff.

“There would be no way that I would be hired back to the same position, should I have any issues of violating policies that way,” Villalobos said. “Just want to make sure that the public knows that not only was I appointed and approved by the full court, it was a unanimous decision to hire me back when I was brought back.”

Through a public records request, The Star received a letter from Travis County Constable Precinct 3, that showed Villalobos had applied for a position then withdrew his application. The letter, written by Travis County Constable Precinct 3 Chief Deputy Saul Medrano, said he was told “in an unofficial capacity (and off the record),” that Villalobos was “permanently disqualified” from being hired by law enforcement agencies in Hays County.

The Star filed a public records request with the Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office to verify if Villalobos is on a list of officers not to hire, but has not received any records yet.

Stacy Suits, the elected constable for Travis County Precinct 3, sent an email to Villalobos saying he disagrees with Medrano’s letter. Suits went as far as to endorse Villalobos’ campaign for sheriff.

“From my standpoint, there is nothing that disqualifies Alex Villalobos from applying and competing for a role within my office. Alex Villalobos won’t need to because he will be the next Sheriff of Hays County,” Suits wrote in an email to Villalobos.

Villalobos also countered Medrano’s statement, saying he is eligible to serve as a peace officer anywhere in Texas.

“I’m currently commissioned with an agency as a reserve deputy,” Villalobos said. “It’s in Maverick County, but it’s a state license, and a state license allows you to apply anywhere and be good.”

Anthony Hipolito (REP)

Hipolito was accused of violating Texas campaign finance laws by paying his wife out of his campaign funds.

According to his campaign finance reports, Hipolito paid his wife Peggy $8,000 on July 24, 2023, as an “advertising expense.” Hipolito claims that a consultant told him that it was legal to do.

“I was told I could pay her. I was given the wrong advice,” Hipolito said.

According to another campaign finance report, Hipolito and his wife refunded the campaign the full $8,000 on Sept. 27.

“It’s been rectified, and we’re moving forward,” Hipolito said. “If I mess up, I’m going to tell you. I’m going to tell the public about it.”

Neither the Texas Ethics Commission nor Attorney General’s Office have charged Hipolito with a crime in connection to the payment to his wife.