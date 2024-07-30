90° San Marcos
San Marcos musicians band together for summer album releases

Chloe Rawlinson, Life and Arts Contributor
July 30, 2024
Musicians+Ollie+Ansley+%28left%29%2C+Haddon+Stauffer+%28center%29%2C+and+Cole+Thomas+%28right%29+perform+music+off+of+Stauffers+album+Light%2C+Wednesday%2C+May+17%2C+2024%2C+at+Private+Park.+Photo+courtesy+of+Christopher+Kopen.
Musicians Ollie Ansley (left), Haddon Stauffer (center), and Cole Thomas (right) perform music off of Stauffer’s album “Light,” Wednesday, May 17, 2024, at Private Park. Photo courtesy of Christopher Kopen.

Haddon Stauffer, a Texas State computer science junior, spends a lot of his time in front of technology. Instead of solely coding, he writes and produces music.

Stauffer’s new album Hey, Hallelujah! is projected to be released in August, however, Oh, Colorado!!!, a single from the album was released on July 4. The song is an ode to the state where the album’s recording has occurred, specifically in the basement of Stauffer’s grandparents’ home. This will be the musician’s second album this summer, following Light, which was released on May 17.

Stauffer has written and produced his albums completely by himself, allowing him to take his craft anywhere. The location of the recording process has been the biggest difference between the making of Stauffer’s two albums, but Stauffer is taking its challenges in stride.

“I really enjoy the challenge of trying to create a song that sounds full… with a more limited variety of instruments,” Stauffer said. “I think these limitations have had a really positive effect on the tracks I’ve made up here.”

Despite feeling more limited, Stauffer experiments with more instruments on Hey, Hallelujah!, which includes a banjo, harmonica and hand-held percussion such as shakers.

Stauffer said he took significant inspiration from Sufjan Stevens’ album Illinois due to the “fun instrumentation and emotion he puts into his music.” Stauffer also cited the 2005 Pride and Prejudice film as a muse, with his track “Shades of Pemberley” reflecting the themes of the movie. However, his largest source of material for the album came from the people and places he loves.

“I’ve always hoped that I could release somebody’s favorite song,” Stauffer said. “I think that’s so beautiful how you can feel so understood by someone you’ve never met.”

Though Stauffer wrote and produced the album by himself, he needed help performing his songs live. He brought in Cole Thomas, San Marcos local and drummer, and Ollie Ansley, psychology sophomore and bassist. The three have been working together since.

After Thomas met Stauffer through a coworker, the two of them frequently talked about working on a project together, and the opportunity came when Stauffer booked the show in May.

“From the get-go, it was obvious that we both love music,” Thomas said.

Thomas is no stranger to the music scene, having recently released a self-titled EP called The Nonfiction Authority. However, supporting Stauffer by joining his live ensemble has also been a very gratifying experience, with Thomas loving the creative liberty Stauffer allows during live shows.

Thomas said he is particularly excited to play the track “Shades of Pemberley” off of the new album when the band resumes performing.

Similarly to Thomas, Ansley met to Stauffer through a third party — Stauffer’s brother. Stauffer reached out to Ansley in need of a bassist, and he agreed. The first album’s release party was Ansley’s first major music project.

“Playing with people I know — like Cole and Haddon — really inspires me to get better and create cool stuff,” Ansley said.

Ansley is also ready to get back on stage with Thomas and Stauffer, and he has a song he is most looking forward to playing.

“I love when the music is a bit silly,” Ansley said. “Naturally, [“The life and times of Frederick Barbarossa”]’s my favorite off of the new album.”

The connections Stauffer has made not only inspire the music he has already released but have also become why he continues to make music.

“Overall, I like to think the album is about finding the divine every day, in the connections we share with other people,” Stauffer said.

“Hey, Hallelujah!” will be available on all streaming platforms in August.

Donate to The University Star