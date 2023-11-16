55° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) attempts a pass against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks deny Red Wolves bowl game eligibility
November 16, 2023
Texas State graduate student outside hitter K.J. Johnson (17) awaits the serve against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Johnson leaves mark on Texas State volleyball
November 16, 2023
Paul Amrani poses on the steps of the Quad, June 2022, at Texas State University.
TXST Musical Theatre alumni “breaks a leg”
November 16, 2023
Local political organization starts petition for police reform
Local political organization starts petition for police reform
November 16, 2023
Main Point: Rethink the sale of University Camp
Main Point: Rethink the sale of University Camp
November 16, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State volleyball seeks to claim fifth Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship
November 15, 2023

TXST Musical Theatre alumni “breaks a leg”

Jacquelyn Burrer, Life and Arts Contributor
November 16, 2023
Paul+Amrani+poses+on+the+steps+of+the+Quad%2C+June+2022%2C+at+Texas+State+University.
Photo Courtesy of Lu Chavez
Paul Amrani poses on the steps of the Quad, June 2022, at Texas State University.

From staging musicals in their backyard to training as a professional ballet dancer, Paul Amrani, Texas State musical theatre alumni, recently landed a position as a dancer with the 2023-24 national tour of “Chicago the Musical.”

Amrani said their musical theatre career began with watching musicals at the local theatre in Iowa City, the Hancher Auditorium, which inspired them to tell their parents they wanted to be a dancer. Soon after, they enrolled in ballet classes at 3-years-old.

When Amrani was in fifth grade, Amy Phelps, Ph.D., Amrani’s mother, said Amrani began writing a musical called “GOLDEN!,” which was born out of songs written by Amrani.

“[His friend] would write the lyrics, and then he would figure out a melody,” Phelps said. “We staged that whole musical with some of his friends, and they performed it at his school, and he performed it in the backyard again [and] raised more money for the children’s hospital.”

Amrani’s love for dance eventually began to grow into a love for musical theatre after transferring out of the Houston Ballet Academy back to public school in their senior year of high school, where Amrani began auditioning for musical theatre programs around the country.

“Texas State wasn’t on my radar at first because – coming from the ballet world – I was really only auditioning for the couple of schools that I’d heard of,” Armani said. “Then one day, I was binge watching videos of ‘Legally Blonde The Musical’ on YouTube, and I found the videos on the Texas State YouTube channel…I [realized], ‘I have to be auditioning for this.’”

After getting accepted into the musical theatre program at Texas State, Amrani said what drew them in were the unique resources available, such as networking, mental health resources, budgeting lessons and more. Once they were in the program, Amrani said it helped them figure out who they were beyond their identity as a dancer.

“I can’t even believe that I got to go [to Texas State],” Amrani said. “I think the biggest things that I learned were not just how to sing, dance and act [because] that obviously came along with the major, but it really helped me grow as a person and as a human, not just as an artist. I feel like I really came out of my shell in my time at Texas State.”

Kaitlin Hopkins, founder of the Texas State Musical Theatre program, said Amrani was dedicated to giving back to the program and the community through helping support incoming freshmen as well as giving tours of the facilities for prospective students.

“Seeing the students [succeed] after graduation is so rewarding,” Hopkins said. “There is no better feeling than knowing you contributed to students being able to do what they love and achieve the level of success they deserve after years of commitment to their craft.”

After graduating in 2022, Amrani made the move to New York and began auditioning for jobs while working as a barista at Starbucks.

“From my senior year to when I booked ‘Chicago,’ I went on over 100 auditions,” Amrani said. “You’re just showing up or submitting videos into the void. That can be really taxing because it would be nice to have a concrete answer. But when that ‘yes’ does come around, it feels really special, and you can’t take it for granted at all.”

Phelps said it’s amazing to see Amrani succeed in landing a position with the tour, especially after watching the amount of time put into the audition process over the past year.

“He’s put so much time and energy into it,” Phelps said. “He’s a smart kid, and he could do so many things. I think he’ll probably go towards directing later, but it’s really fulfilling to see them so happy and doing what they like.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in L & A features
Public administration senior Jacob Graybill (left) assists students with voter registration forms, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in front of Alkek Library.
Texas Rising at TXST encourages students to vote, find individual voices
TXST musical theatre alumna takes on the big screen in new television series
TXST musical theatre alumna takes on the big screen in new television series
The Bobcats who never left: Ghost stories of Texas State
The Bobcats who never left: Ghost stories of Texas State
Candidates for homecoming court reflect on their time at Texas State
TXSTs longest tradition: TXST alumni voice the importance of homecoming
TXST's longest tradition: TXST alumni voice the importance of homecoming
Robert Jimenez (left) carries his son Adam Jimenez (right) while making jewelry at the first shop for San Jose Jewelers, 1995, in Waco, Texas.
Southwest Texas State alumnus provides hidden jewel for Texas State students
More in Life and Arts
Tyler Wesley (left), actor for Roger Davis, and Riley Thornton (right), actor for Mark Cohen, rehearse a scene for RENT, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.
"Collage of memories": RENT brings to TXST closure and connection
A student decorates the Día de los Muertos display, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Education Building.
TXST celebrates Día de los Muertos in display
Halloweekend awareness and resources for students
"Halloweekend" awareness and resources for students
Week of homecoming traditions to create a fun experience for campus community
Week of homecoming traditions to create a fun experience for campus community
Black and multicultural Greek life create open dialogue on hazing for September’s ‘Hump Day’
Black and multicultural Greek life create open dialogue on hazing for September’s ‘Hump Day’
James Bouzard, University Seminar professor, telling his story, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the Performing Arts Center
Storytellers gleam at fifth annual Star Stories



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *