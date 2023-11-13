Star Surveys: University Camp

The Star wants to hear from you about University Camp

Loading...

There was an error. Please try again.

4 Total Questions Start Test

Test Complete View Results

This test has ended.

Question 1/4 Have you been to the 126-acre University Camp as a student or faculty member? Yes No I'm not a student or faculty member Submit

Correct! Incorrect Question 1/4 Have you been to the 126-acre University Camp as a student or faculty member? Your Answer Correct Answer Yes Your Answer No Your Answer I'm not a student or faculty member Your Answer Next

Question 2/4 Do you disapprove or approve of the sale, which according to a deleted Board of Regents agenda would net Texas State roughly $9 million, which Texas State would use “to have funding for other strategic initiatives?” Yes No Submit

Correct! Incorrect Question 2/4 Do you disapprove or approve of the sale, which according to a deleted Board of Regents agenda would net Texas State roughly $9 million, which Texas State would use “to have funding for other strategic initiatives?” Your Answer Correct Answer Yes Your Answer No Your Answer Next

Question 3/4 Prior to the meeting item being removed from the agenda, do you think there should’ve been an opportunity for public comment on the sale before a final decision? Yes No Submit

Correct! Incorrect Question 3/4 Prior to the meeting item being removed from the agenda, do you think there should’ve been an opportunity for public comment on the sale before a final decision? Your Answer Correct Answer Yes Your Answer No Your Answer Next

Question 4/4 Use the comment section as a space to voice your opinion on the potential sale of University Camp. Comments will be selected by The Star to be featured in the Nov. 27 issue. I commented I did not comment Submit