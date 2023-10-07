Latest Stories
62°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The principal founder of the Indigenous Cultures Institute, Mario Garza, leads the color guard, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow at The Meadows Center.
Annual Sacred Springs Powwow to return to San Marcos and educate community
October 7, 2023
Texas State sophomore forward Mady Soumare (9) looks for an open pass during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Foreign soccer transfers discover triumph abroad
October 6, 2023
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) attempts to pass the ball to a teammate against ULM, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Olivia Wright leads Bobcats to first win in four games
October 6, 2023
Two friends kick a ball around, Monday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Sewell Park in San Marcos.
SMTX moves forward with container ban at city parks
October 6, 2023
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor
October 6, 2023
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks first-ever win against Louisiana-Lafayette
October 5, 2023

Annual Sacred Springs Powwow to return to San Marcos and educate community

Jacquelyn Burrer, Life and Arts Contributor
October 7, 2023
The+principal+founder+of+the+Indigenous+Cultures+Institute%2C+Mario+Garza%2C+leads+the+color+guard%2C+Sunday%2C+Oct.+2%2C+2022%2C+at+the+12th+annual+Sacred+Springs+Powwow+at+The+Meadows+Center.
Star File Photo
The principal founder of the Indigenous Cultures Institute, Mario Garza, leads the color guard, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow at The Meadows Center.

In a traditional celebration of Indigenous cultures, San Marcos will play host to the 13th annual Sacred Springs Powwow filled with widespread varieties of art, dance, cuisine and other festivities to honor the sacred land in the San Marcos area. 

The event, organized by the Indigenous Cultures Institute (ICI), will be an all-day affair on Oct. 7-8 at the Meadows Center, with over 6,000 people and more than 55 Indigenous arts and crafts vendors expected to attend. 

Aaron Pyle, Ph.D, co-chair of the Sacred Springs Powwow, said that the powwow has become a place over the past few decades where different Native and Indigenous groups come together to celebrate their culture and build community. 

“One of the cornerstones of Indigenous ways of being is [to] respect the elder for their stories and the wisdom they offer,” Pyle said. “Powwow is an opportunity for them to share their stories in a big way, and we just hope that San Marcos [and] the students of Texas State take the opportunity to listen.”

The ICI was founded by individuals from the Miakan-Garza Band, one of many bands that make up the Coahuiltecans. The origin story of the Coahuiltecans states they emerged from the underworld through the springs that became the Sacred Springs in San Marcos, thereby establishing the area as a sacred site within the culture. 

Pyle said that attending the powwow as an undergraduate at Texas State University changed his life and helped him reconnect to his Choctaw culture after moving from the reservation in Oklahoma to Central Texas. 

“Stumbling across the powwow on campus was a really powerful experience, and it’s a good example of how representation matters,” Pyle said. “For a Choctaw kid really far away from Choctaw country, hearing those powwow drums was a powerful thing.”

Pyle said the ICI’s goal is to preserve and celebrate Indigenous identities, specifically in the areas of Northern Mexico and Southern Texas, and to help individuals who have had their identities taken from them as a result of history reconnect with their heritage. 

“Many of these powwows have become a context [for] the pan-Indian identity that is indirectly a consequence of the [forced assimilation and relocation] policy of the United States,” Joaquin Rivaya-Martinez, Ph.D, Texas State University associate professor for the history department, said. “By forcing the Native children to learn English at the expense of their own language, that [action] made people from very different geographic origins and cultural origins to communicate and realize they were in the same fight.”

Rivaya-Martinez is also an ethnohistorian who specializes in Indigenous peoples of the US-Mexico region and the Great Plains. He said the Indigenous groups that historically honor the springs in San Marcos as a sacred site include the Coahuiltecan, Lipan Apache, Tonkawa and Jumano people, with the Tonkawa tribe as the only one that is federally recognized. 

“Powwows are places in which Native American people demonstrate that they are still around, they haven’t disappeared, [and] they have their own culture that is as deserving of respect as any other,” Rivaya-Martinez said. 

Pyle said another key part of the powwow is to prioritize youth involvement within Native communities to pass on generational knowledge of sacred traditions. 

“Building up young folks is at the heart of our mission,” Pyle said. “One of the things our elders [do] is always pairing those [volunteer] roles with a younger person, so they can learn from these elders who have been involved [with] powwow for decades about what it takes to run one.”

To learn more information about the Sacred Springs Powwow, visit www.sspowwow.com.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Life and Arts
Texas State professor Eraldo Dino Chiecchi flips through his book Josue: A Young Mans Life Lost to Suicide, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in his office at Old Main.
Texas State professor spreads suicide awareness with his new book
Journalism sophomore Breanna Lopez looks at a large-scale installation of plastic cemetery flowers on the wall, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the The Unsettlements: Moms exhibition at Texas State Galleries.
“Linking the legacies”: Artist honors moms’ influences through exhibit at TXST
Karina Bozanich (left), actress for Tilly in She Kills Monsters, and Hatlyn Barricklow (right), actress for Agnes in She Kills Monsters, rehearse a scene in She Kills Monsters, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Performing Arts Center.
Theatre department handles grief in new play
Golden Dawn Arkestra saxophone player Topaz McGarrigle performing at the Martian Arts Festival, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Maxwell, Texas.
Annual Martian Arts Festival celebrates all things San Marcos art and music
Festival goers share a laugh before the Mermaid Promenade starts, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in San Marcos.
Mermaids dive into Mermaid Society’s annual festival
Gabriella Thurow, an exploratory freshman, climbs up a rock wall, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at The Rec.
Climbing Club reaches new lengths for more members
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *