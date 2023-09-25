Latest Stories
97°
Latest Stories
Star Surveys: Off-campus housing
September 25, 2023
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) traps the ball and gains possession during the game against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Defensive showdown between Bobcats and Trojans ends in a draw
September 24, 2023
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) scores a touchdown against Nevada, Friday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats erase 17-point deficit to earn best start in a decade
September 24, 2023
Texas State sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) goes to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Strahan Area.
Texas State starts 2-0 in conference after sweeping ULM
September 23, 2023
Texas State graduate student outsider hitter K.J. Johnson (17) warms up pre-game against North Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfers acclimate to new home at Texas State
September 22, 2023
Gabriella Thurow, an exploratory freshman, climbs up a rock wall, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at The Rec.
Climbing Club reaches new lengths for more members
September 22, 2023

    Star Surveys: Off-campus housing

    September 25, 2023

    The Star wants to hear from you about off-campus housing

    A list of the lives lost during 9/11 is carried by a local firefighter during his walk for the annual stair climb, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
    Hays County first responders, community memorialize 9/11
    Star Surveys: Parking
    Hill Country Studios to break ground this year
    Hill Country Studios to break ground this year
    A Walgreens pharmacist looks for a patients prescription Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in San Marcos.
    Behind the on-campus pharmacy closing
    River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
    San Marcos tightens drought restrictions
    Members of Try @ TXST learn to ride horses with the Texas State Equestrian Club, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Sunny Fox Farms.
    Student marketing team takes on new adventures with "Try @ TXST"
