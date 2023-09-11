Latest Stories
Star Surveys: Parking
September 11, 2023
Illustration by Madison Ware
There is no need for rash COVID-19 mandates
September 10, 2023
Hill Country Studios to break ground this year
September 10, 2023
A Walgreens pharmacist looks for a patients prescription Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in San Marcos.
Behind the on-campus pharmacy closing
September 10, 2023
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) stiff arms a UTSA defender, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Alamodome.
Roadrunners hold off Bobcats to give Kinne his first loss at Texas State
September 9, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team gathers together after a point against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 19. 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State suffers back-to-back losses to open Bobcat Classic
September 9, 2023

    Star Surveys: Parking

    September 11, 2023

    The Star wants to hear from you about parking

    6 Total Questions
