Texas State senior wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Co-founder Jason Sherman, Studio San Martian volunteers and artists clearing the studio, Wednesday, Aug. 30. 2023 at Studio San Martian before officially closing Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Studio San Martian to continue after closure
September 7, 2023
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
TXST programs to host events for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Studio San Martian to continue after closure

Marisa Nuñez, Life and Arts Reporter
September 7, 2023
Marisa Nuñez
Co-founder Jason Sherman, Studio San Martian volunteers and artists clearing the studio, Wednesday, Aug. 30. 2023 at Studio San Martian before officially closing Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

After a week of final events and artists picking up their pieces, volunteers of Studio San Martian cleared out and painted over the murals of the once vibrant space that has been a haven to several local artists, musicians, film and fashion lovers and other art mediums. The studio at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12 closed its doors on Aug. 30, but the organization will continue with the entirety of San Marcos as its new space through pop-ups.

As of now, Studio San Martian has no permanent plans for relocating but has already begun working with popular spots around San Marcos to continue its music and art events. Without being glued to one spot, Studio San Martian is excited to see what the exposure will do for the organization. 

“Since we found out we had to move a couple months ago we started powering up our thrusters of our spaceship so that we get ready for blast off,” Jason Sherman, Co-Founder of Studio San Martian, said. “We’re just gonna hover around San Marcos. We could be down anywhere and we can do whatever — pop up events, concerts… and festivals.”

The studio has been at risk of closure due to an increase in rent after being added to the city sewer system. Being a volunteer-driven organization, the increase of rent was too high for the studio to stay.

“This spot has treated us super awesome,” Sherman said. “It’s been great. We’ve been here four years, it’s sad. It’s kind of bittersweet, you know, but onto the next adventure.”

Studio San Martian celebrated its fifth year anniversary on Aug. 19. The celebration went on for about 16 hours where Studio San Martian provided event goers with food and live music from eight different bands and 11 DJ sets. 

“I feel like a whole different set of people showed up for the DJs because I walked in [Studio San Martian] and was like ‘I don’t know any of these people,’” Magnus Timbre, Studio San Martian volunteer, said. 

Many Studio San Martian volunteers were happy with the turnout of the event and plan to continue spending their time with the organization as it moves its way across San Marcos.

“All different kinds of browsers started showing up in different ways throughout the day,” Jake Adams, Studio San Martian volunteer, said. “I feel like all of us have been doing this way before [Studio San Martian] and we’re all going to be doing this way after [Studio San Martian]. This is just like a huge platform for all of us and beyond.”

Over the years Studio San Martian has created a vast community of several different kinds of artists and art lovers. Even without a studio, the organization will follow its mission statement which is to provide music entertainment and art classes for San Martians.

“It’s a community, I’ve met so many people,” Sherman said. “We’ve kind of had like an organic growth over the years that just cultivated such an amazing group of people that were artistic in so many different ways. Everyone brought their own thing. The studio [was] able to springboard a bunch of talent in all sorts of different directions and help cultivate their passions. That’s really been our mission.”

Events hosted by Studio San Martian can be expected to pop up this October. The organization plans to keep locals posted on their pop-ups and events through social media.

For more information on Studio San Martian follow its Instagram @studiosanmartian.
