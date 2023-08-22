Studying Abroad: An educational passport

Photo Courtesy of Halle Dobbs Halle Dobbs, history and education junior, poses in front of Humayun’s Tomb during her study abroad trip, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in New Dehli, India.

Many students use summer classes as a way to get ahead, and some students look to venture out further than Texas State for their summer education. Studying abroad is where students take advantage of a once in a lifetime opportunity to travel while learning.

Although studying abroad is optional during the fall and spring semesters, many students take on this opportunity over the summer. The programs can take students around the world, traveling from the U.S. to countries ranging from Spain to Japan. Programs not only offer credit hours that count to students’ degree programs but also allows them to experience local cultures.

Halle Dobbs, history and education junior, traveled to New Delhi and Mussoorie, India. Dobbs traveled to India with the three-week history program spanning from the end of May to early June to study the religions of India.

“I learned a lot more through study abroad, like actually being there yourself versus taking the religions of India in a fall class,” Dobbs said. “It also gives you the opportunity to get to know a professor and other people in your major. It is more beneficial than a sit down class.”

Students may be apprehensive about traveling out of the country for the first time. Applying for a passport and navigating through an international flight on their own could be daunting for some. Fortunately, there are professors who are eager to assist first time travelers during the process.

Katelyn Lawson, a geography sophomore, studied for two weeks. Lawson’s time was split between Paris and London making it a once in a lifetime experience. Lawson had seen photos of her paternal grandmother’s travels, especially across Europe, and planned to go herself someday. Lawson leaned on the guidance of her peers and professors to navigate her first time in Europe.

“The program was really heavy on independence and problem solving,” Lawson said. “In instances where we really felt lost or scared, the professors stepped up to the plate.”

In the process of receiving an authentic education, some discover that the experience forced them out of their shell. International travel provides a break from the mundane and a chance to learn things about themselves.

Some students displayed an abundance of personal growth such as Lely Rios, music education sophomore, who was recognized by her professors and peers at the end of the London and Paris communications and fine arts program for being “most improved.”

“I was able to just grow as a person and flourish compared to in Texas,” Rios said. “I feel like that really just helped me as a person.”

Regardless of students’ majors, Texas State offers courses for all students with a variety of options. Faculty led programs include biology in South Africa, mass communication in Japan, German in Austria, political science in Spain and many more.

Whether viewing the Mona Lisa in France or listening to opera in Australia, there is a program that will make any foreign country a student’s classroom.

To learn more about studying abroad, go to www.educationabroad.txst.edu.