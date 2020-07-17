Hays County to suspend weekend COVID-19 updates

Hays County will no longer post weekend COVID-19 updates with new positive cases due to a policy change in how labs report positive cases to the local health department.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider says labs handling COVID-19 tests will no longer send the local health department updated cases on weekends.

“With the few cases we receive directly from health care providers, we believe releasing weekend numbers would make our positive cases look artificially low,” Schneider said. “Therefore, our Monday reports will reflect any numbers reported to the local health department over the weekend.”

Schneider says he is concerned that the public will mistake the low numbers for a decrease in positive cases, which could cause some people to stop wearing masks and social distancing.

“The virus is still alive and well in Hays County,” Schneider said. “We are still strongly urging everyone to continue to engage in safe practices that will help us slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The county will continue to share weekday updates Monday-Friday. The dashboard on the county’s COVID web page will be updated Monday-Friday.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

