Hays County to suspend weekend COVID-19 updates
July 17, 2020
Hays County will no longer post weekend COVID-19 updates with new positive cases due to a policy change in how labs report positive cases to the local health department.
Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider says labs handling COVID-19 tests will no longer send the local health department updated cases on weekends.
“With the few cases we receive directly from health care providers, we believe releasing weekend numbers would make our positive cases look artificially low,” Schneider said. “Therefore, our Monday reports will reflect any numbers reported to the local health department over the weekend.”
Schneider says he is concerned that the public will mistake the low numbers for a decrease in positive cases, which could cause some people to stop wearing masks and social distancing.
“The virus is still alive and well in Hays County,” Schneider said. “We are still strongly urging everyone to continue to engage in safe practices that will help us slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The county will continue to share weekday updates Monday-Friday. The dashboard on the county’s COVID web page will be updated Monday-Friday.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.