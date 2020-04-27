Judge Ruben Becerra issues resolution in support of Hays County tax relief

County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a tax relief resolution agenda item for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting being held 9 a.m. April 28.

The resolution implores Gov. Abbott, the Texas Comptroller, Glenn Hegar, the Texas Legislature and the Hays Central Appraisal District to provide tax relief to the businesses and citizens of Hays County and Texas.

According to the resolution, these actions include:

Granting an immediate, transparent public review of 2020 appraisal values in Hays County before July 25

Ensuring the rights of citizens to a fair, transparent and proper hearing process of property appraisal value protests with the Hays Central Appraisal District

Extending the deadline to pay all taxes

Granting a moratorium on property tax penalties and interests

Updating the property tax code to allow for relief measures during declared disasters

Calling a special legislative session to consider mandating reappraisals and reevaluations of properties in light of COVID-19

The Hays Central Appraisal District appraises taxable property for the benefit of the county, cities and school districts, according to their website. Their primary function is to appraise property for property tax purposes.

Most appraisal notices were mailed April 8. After receiving a notice, the appraisal review hearings are being conducted through video conferencing followed by a teleconference hearing.

The teleconference hearing is a formal hearing that takes place with the Appraisal Review Board and a district representative. The live video for the April 28 meeting can be seen here.

The University Star will update this story as it develops.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 22 times, 22 visits today