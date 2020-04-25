Hays County confirms one new case of COVID-19

The Hays County Local Health Department confirmed one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 149 and total active cases to 77.

As of 4 p.m. April 25, 71 cases have recovered and are out of quarantine. The number of hospitalizations remains the same with four current hospitalizations and 14 total. The total number of negative test results is 1,491 after 13 more tests returned negative; five are pending.

There has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos are the cities with the highest number of active cases at 39 and 20, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 89 times, 89 visits today