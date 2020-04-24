Hays County confirms one new case of COVID-19

The Hays County Local Health Department reports one new lab-confirmed positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 148, 76 active.

71 of the lab-confirmed positive cases recovered and are out of quarantine. There is a total of 14 hospitalizations, one fatality and 11 pending cases.

Negative cases total 1478, a 337 increase from April 23. A press release states the jump is due to a backlog in the electronic reporting system.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 39 and 19, respectively.

