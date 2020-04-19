Hays County reports two new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported two new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m., April 19, bringing the total active cases to 69.

There are a total of 127 lab-confirmed cases in Hays County and 57 recovered cases. Two individuals are currently hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations to 14. Nineteen tests are pending, and 707 persons received negative test results.

Kyle and San Marcos report the highest numbers of active cases, with 31 and 18, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

