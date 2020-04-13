Hays County reports first COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Local Health Department reported its first COVID-19 fatality in Hays County April 13, a Buda woman in her 80s.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported four new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total number of active cases decreased to 50 from 65 on April 12. Recovered cases totals 42, up from 24.

As of 4 p.m. April 13, there are a total of 93 lab confirmed cases and 50 active cases. There are seven pending cases, nine total hospitalizations and 571 negative cases.

San Marcos and Kyle currently have the most active cases at 17 and 18.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 290 times, 310 visits today