Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 45 in Hays County

The Hays County Local Health Department reported three additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 45.

Ten of the 45 cases in the county have recovered, with 18 still pending test results. A total of six cases have required hospitalization with four still under intensive care. Most cases included persons aged 50-59 and were not travel related.

Kyle currently has the largest amount of cases reported at 16. San Marcos has the second largest with 15 cases reporting.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star's COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

