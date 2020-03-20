Hays County reports sixth COVID-19 case

Hays County reported its sixth case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a Kyle resident, at approximately 9:00 a.m., March 20.

This brings the total cases in Hays County to six. Health authorities in the county are still unclear on how the Kyle resident contracted the disease.

The breakdown of cases by city are:

Austin (some Hays County addresses are Austin) – 1

Buda – 1

Dripping Springs – 1

Kyle -2

San Marcos – 1

Because of HIPAA laws, additional information about patients is now allowed to be shared.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider reminds citizens that most persons who contract the disease will have low to moderate fever, a cough and congestion,

typically treated with over the counter medications as there is no specialized treatment for COVID-19 like there is with Influenza. The majority of persons who contract this disease will not need to seek medical care. Residents with these symptoms should self-quarantine until they are fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications for 72 hours.

Residents with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system and persons over 65 tend to be hardest hit by COVID-19 and should consult their health