Texas State suffers blowout loss against Texas Tech

Texas State (0-2) went 2-15 from the three-point line as they were battered 83-50 by undefeated Texas Tech (3-0) at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX. The Red Raiders knocked down 13 threes and outscored the Bobcats 30-15 in the second quarter, which put the game out of reach.

Texas State was only down five points in the first quarter due to their aggressive defensive display. However, they were unable to take advantage of their own offensive rebounds, and as the game wore on, Texas Tech’s quality was simply too much for the Bobcats to handle.

Redshirt sophomore Mia Galbraith led the Bobcats in scoring with 15 points, while sophomore Kyra Anderson had 11 rebounds.

The Red Raiders were carried by junior Jalynn Bristow and senior Snudda Collins. The dynamic Tech duo combined for 42 points. The Red Raiders’ offense also flowed through Gemma Nuñez, who delivered 10 assists, the most out of any player in the game.

The Bobcats didn’t have a player who notched more than one assist, showcasing that the team has struggled to create chances for each other, even though they’ve been a good rebounding team so far this season.

Texas State’s bench had a weak performance compared to their starters, as they only notched 10 points in the entire game. Tech’s bench players combined for 37 points.

If the Bobcats want to be competitive in conference play, it is likely that the bench will need to step up and contribute in a higher capacity.

The Bobcats will try to break their early winless streak with a big rivalry game against UTSA at 6:30 on Thursday, Nov. 13. The game will be played at the UTSA Convocation Center. Fans can tune in through ESPN+.