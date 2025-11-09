57° San Marcos
Foul fest leads to Bobcat loss in New Orleans

Cash Arenas, Sports Contributor
November 9, 2025
Lauren Tourish
Texas State sophomore guard Franck Emmou (2) dribbles down the court, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats beat Texas A&M-San Antonio 114-55.

Texas State Men’s basketball fell to the Tulane Green Wave after a hard-fought 79-71 loss in New Orleans, Saturday afternoon at  Devlin Fieldhouse.

Freshman forward DJ Hall led the way for the Bobcats, scoring 14 points with 11 points coming in the first half. He finished the game shooting 5-of-10 from the field while also crashing the glass, getting 7 rebounds.

Senior Center Makai Willis also followed suit, scoring double digits with 12 points and five rebounds. Redshirt junior Jaelyn Lee and Senior guard Mark Drone both scored 10 points, with Drone having three rebounds and two assists.

Rounding out the starting lineup, Junior guard Kaden Gumbs finished the game with nine points, seven assists, and three steals.

The Bobcats put up a strong first half against the Green Wave, leading at halftime 39-26; however, they would end up losing the game 79-71 after a comeback victory effort from Tulane, with help from redshirt guard Rowan Brumbaugh, dropping 33 points on Texas State and shooting an individual 19-of-19 from free throw with the team total 30-of-30 from the stripe as a result of Texas State’s 24 Personal Fouls.

The Texas State Bobcats now fall to 1-2 on the season, with Tulane advancing to 2-0

The Bobcats will next take the floor at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Strahan Arena against their I-35 Rival, UTSA. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star