73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas is coming for your rights, despite precedent

Editorial Board
November 4, 2025

The Main Point is an opinion written by The University Star’s Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.

On Oct. 24, the Texas Supreme Court added a comment to the state’s judicial conduct code stating judges who decline to perform a wedding ceremony based on a “sincerely held religious belief” do not violate state rules. This marks a concerning attempt to strip away rights in Texas and opens the door to further attacks against the LGBTQ+ community.

While avenues for marriage still exist for same-sex couples, these options are also facing scrutiny.

A decade after the landmark Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage, marriage equality is once again at risk at both the federal and state levels. This action was not taken to protect religious freedom, but rather to strip others of their freedoms under the guise of doing so.

These challenges should be met with concern as the government moves to restrict and tighten protections that have already benefited many.

These attacks should be expected to continue, as the government is increasingly shifting focus toward LGBTQ+ individuals and protections extended to them. Rights extended to same-sex and LGBTQ+ individuals that many expected to be permanent may now slowly erode without action.

Completely removing protections, specifically for same-sex marriage, is unpopular and the state is aware of this. Texas, however, has opted to incrementally whittle away protections for LGBTQ+ individuals by challenging protections on a case-by-case basis.

In Hays County, these encroachments matter greatly. According to The Williams Institute, Hays County has the sixth most same-sex couples per household in Texas. San Marcos and Hays County have gradually become bastions of acceptance and community, with celebrations like San Marcos Pride drawing large crowds.

Texans have come to accept and recognize the right to marriage, but the government has moved to restrict this right. What should be concerning is the intensity with which these attacks have grown.

In the most recent Texas legislative session, a record 205 anti LGBTQ+ bills were filed with the Texas legislature. While many of these ultimately failed, the sheer number of bills introduced shows how much attention the state has set on restricting these rights.

Beyond Texas, the U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled a private meeting for Nov. 7 to decide whether to hear a case that challenges county marriage certifications. This is concerning, as if the court decides to hear the case, it could very well end national protections of marriage equality.

The government should not be used as a tool to restrict rights, and its focus on an already marginalized community is deeply concerning. The right t and any challenge to it, no matter how small, is problematic. The right to marriage should be extended to all, and any challenge to it, no matter how small, is problematic.

Students and community members must voice their support of these rights, or risk a total erosion of them.

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Columns
Texas State’s educational quality is at risk due to censorship
Texas State’s educational quality is at risk due to censorship
Dismissing POC voices makes room for inequality
Dismissing POC voices makes room for inequality
Eastern Michigan graduate running back Dontae McMillian (28) breaks a tackle attempt from Texas State junior cornerback Khamari Terrell (4), Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats would won 52-27.
Bobcats will stumble in Pac-12 without change
Texas State students have power at the ballot box
Texas State students have power at the ballot box
logo
Elimination of LGBTQ+ course threatens TXST students
Protecting Hispanic students is vital to Texas State
Protecting Hispanic students is vital to Texas State
More in Editorials
Student media is a vital voice for its community
Student media is a vital voice for its community
President’s actions risk alienating community
President’s actions risk alienating community
Texas State cannot decide policy by politics
Texas State cannot decide policy by politics
Silencing faculty will bring irreversible harm
Silencing faculty will bring irreversible harm
Alter’s termination sets a dangerous precedent
Alter’s termination sets a dangerous precedent
SMTX Pride is more important than ever
SMTX Pride is more important than ever
More in Features
Signs indicate the voting location in the LBJ Student Center, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 at Texas State.
Hays County changes three polling locations to adhere to ADA accessibility standard
Texas State fans hold a sign for Boko during the Black Out game against James Madison University, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats lost to JMU 52-20.
Star Snaps 10/27 - 11/2
San Marcos police blocked off Hopkins Street with tape while investigating the shooting, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at The Square. The shooting was one of three that occurred that night and it left one person dead.
San Marcos police, witnesses discuss weekend shootings
Officers put up crime scene tape to deter pedestrians from entering the crime scene after the Hopkins Street shooting, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at The Square. The shooting left one dead and two injured.
A timeline of last night's shootings in San Marcos
police lights
Second shooting occurs on Post Road
Three people shot at The Square
Three people shot at The Square
Donate to The University Star