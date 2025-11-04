Texas is coming for your rights, despite precedent

The Main Point is an opinion written by The University Star’s Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.

On Oct. 24, the Texas Supreme Court added a comment to the state’s judicial conduct code stating judges who decline to perform a wedding ceremony based on a “sincerely held religious belief” do not violate state rules. This marks a concerning attempt to strip away rights in Texas and opens the door to further attacks against the LGBTQ+ community.

While avenues for marriage still exist for same-sex couples, these options are also facing scrutiny.

A decade after the landmark Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage, marriage equality is once again at risk at both the federal and state levels. This action was not taken to protect religious freedom, but rather to strip others of their freedoms under the guise of doing so.

These challenges should be met with concern as the government moves to restrict and tighten protections that have already benefited many.

These attacks should be expected to continue, as the government is increasingly shifting focus toward LGBTQ+ individuals and protections extended to them. Rights extended to same-sex and LGBTQ+ individuals that many expected to be permanent may now slowly erode without action.

Completely removing protections, specifically for same-sex marriage, is unpopular and the state is aware of this. Texas, however, has opted to incrementally whittle away protections for LGBTQ+ individuals by challenging protections on a case-by-case basis.

In Hays County, these encroachments matter greatly. According to The Williams Institute, Hays County has the sixth most same-sex couples per household in Texas. San Marcos and Hays County have gradually become bastions of acceptance and community, with celebrations like San Marcos Pride drawing large crowds.

Texans have come to accept and recognize the right to marriage, but the government has moved to restrict this right. What should be concerning is the intensity with which these attacks have grown.

In the most recent Texas legislative session, a record 205 anti LGBTQ+ bills were filed with the Texas legislature. While many of these ultimately failed, the sheer number of bills introduced shows how much attention the state has set on restricting these rights.

Beyond Texas, the U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled a private meeting for Nov. 7 to decide whether to hear a case that challenges county marriage certifications. This is concerning, as if the court decides to hear the case, it could very well end national protections of marriage equality.

The government should not be used as a tool to restrict rights, and its focus on an already marginalized community is deeply concerning. The right t and any challenge to it, no matter how small, is problematic. The right to marriage should be extended to all, and any challenge to it, no matter how small, is problematic.

Students and community members must voice their support of these rights, or risk a total erosion of them.

