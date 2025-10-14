President’s actions risk alienating community

The Main Point is an opinion written by The University Star’s Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.

After days of deliberation, President Damphousse has once again decided to terminate Dr. Tom Alter; a move that reinforces faculty concerns with their job security and free speech.

Even when given the chance to reverse a decision widely condemned by students, staff and faculty, the university once again proved itself incapable of honoring the wishes of the Texas State community. If President Damphousse cannot listen to the voices of students and staff when they express their concerns, the student body cannot trust him to advocate for the betterment of the university.

In a statement sent to The Star, Vice President for Marketing and Communications Sandy Pantlik confirmed Alter’s termination.

“After a thorough review of Dr. Alter’s conduct and the information provided during his due process hearing, President Damphousse has notified Dr. Alter that his employment at Texas State University is terminated, effective immediately. There will be no further comment on this matter at this time,” Pantlick wrote.

Damphousse is losing the student body by furthering unwanted decisions and eroding their truth and support for his leadership. What began as a campus embracing an energetic and passionate leader has since soured, as Damphousse continues to distance himself from the desires of the community he serves. Despite his many statements and assurances that he understands the concerns of the student body, he ultimately fails to act on these promises, shaping his reputation through PR rather than meaningful action.

In a press release email to The Star, the Texas State Employees Union (TSEU) also confirmed Alter’s termination, describing it as the result of a coerced and fundamentally flawed due process hearing.

“Damphousse had an opportunity to uphold the First Amendment,” Ilesa Daniels Ross, President of TSEU, wrote. “Instead, he chose to send a chilling message to every faculty member and student who dares to speak out or stand up for their rights at Texas State.”

When given the opportunity to reflect after weeks of outcry and to listen to the student body that grants them their influence, the administration instead chose to pointedly double down. Damphousse may have made the easy decision for his career — one that placates legislators and deflects outside attention from his office — but it sends a clear message to faculty and students that their voice matters less than these outside pressures.

While all eyes once again turn to the termination of Alter, one must not forget that this is not merely spectacle, but rather the university depriving a professor, who achieved one of the highest honors in his department, and a father, of his livelihood. What the administrators are doing when they make decisions like this is leading without empathy or consideration, guided instead by protecting their jobs by sacrificing another’s.

Students have every right to feel betrayed, as their concerns seemingly fell on deaf ears and their trust was dismissed by the administration. Ultimately, this is a stain on both Damphousse’s reputation and Texas State, and only time will tell whether trust can be regained or is lost forever.

