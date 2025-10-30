70° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

San Marcos City Council approves tenant’s right to organize, moves forward with new city hall concept plan

Miya Coleman, News Contributor
October 30, 2025
Star Photo

At its Oct. 21 meeting, the San Marcos City Council codified the tenant’s right to organize amendment in the San Marcos City Code.

The tenant’s right to organize amendment allows tenants to create groups, hold door-to-door discussions and participate in group activities without fearing retaliation by a landlord or property manager. Landlords or property managers that violate the amendment may be charged with a misdemeanor.

The San Marcos City Council considered public comments from the Austin Apartment Association and the San Marcos Civics Club. The council discussed considerations for trespassing violations by organizers and the potential for residents to remain unaware of their right to organize. Both considerations were excluded from the new amendment and pushed to a later date.

Council member Matthew Mendoza said that the amendment doesn’t contain details on how community organizers can solicit residents to bring awareness of their rights under the new amendment.

“I know that as a city we can kind of walk on… we are not solicitors we are informing them,” Mendoza said. “Is there a way to eventually make these renter’s rights (organizers) not solicitors? I mean to categorize them as necessities, they are not sales reps, they are not trying to get something… they aren’t really soliciting they are there on behalf of an ordinance that’s from the city.”

Council member Alyssa Garza said that the amendment could contain more details on solicitation, but they wouldn’t be relevant unless there’s an existing problem with the tenant organization after the amendment passes.

“I appreciate that my colleagues are trying to imagine even more ways to empower our neighbors with more tools and tactics to advocate for themselves and each other, but… we are assuming that this is a need that they have… they’re following like the tool kits and the tool boxes of years of organizing around this,” Garza said. “Maybe this could be for a future discussion where we can workshop with our neighbors… and how we can help interweave that into revisiting this.”

Council member Amanda Rodriguez said that while she would be open to more amendments, delaying the current amendment on the final reading would be unnecessary.

“If we want to discuss and entertain a secondary motion at a later date on how the city can do better at informing people, meeting them at their door with city resources and city information [I’m] happy to second that,” Rodriguez said. “Like I said, if this is a future item, when we get down to flyering, I’ll personally walk doors with you, but on this I would just ask my colleagues not to entertain it.”

The council voted unanimously to approve the amendment for a tenant’s right to organize. The amendment has been codified in the San Marcos City Code, formally recognizing a tenant’s right to organize and creating penalties for violations of the new article. The San Marcos City Code lists regulations for the city, including fair housing and public accommodations which protect residents from discrimination.

The council also approved a Conceptual Planning Agreement (CPA) with Upward Communities for the Hopkins Redevelopment Project. The CPA is a one year agreement for Upward Communities to create a plan for a new city hall and other developments along East Hopkins Street.

The agreement is part of a public-private partnership between the City of San Marcos and Upward Communities, with a budget of $767,970 for the first phase of the plan.

The agreement includes planning developments that span three potential properties for a new city hall, community amenities, and a potential hotel. The properties currently under consideration are the San Marcos Dog Park, the current San Marcos City Hall campus, and a group of buildings including both the Wells Fargo Bank and the Bank of America Financial Center along East Hopkins Street and North CM Allen Parkway.

The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit its website.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in city-council
New ordinance grants tenant's right to organize
New ordinance grants tenant's right to organize
University Star logo
Q&A: City Council Place 2 Candidates
Q&A: City Council Place 1
Q&A: City Council Place 1
city hall entrance 2
City Council approves first reading of tenant's right to organize ordinance, make board appointments
city hall
City Council approves contract for new healthcare provider, receives presentation for proposed non-radioactive hazardous material transport route
Star file photo of San Marcos City Council Chamber.&#160;
City Council denies preferred scenario change for a data center, passes land annexation
More in News
The San Marcos River sits in Sewell Park Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in San Marcos. Sewell Park was founded in 1917 and is named after mathematics professor S.M. Sewell.
Dry season could intensify ongoing drought
Students sit inside Taylor-Murphy History Building, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
Firing of Alter, other administrative decisions, lead guest lecturers to withdraw from speaking
University Star logo
Tornado Warning Issued for San Marcos, parts of Hays County
Hays becomes first county in Texas to end ALPR contract
Hays becomes first county in Texas to end ALPR contract
Hundreds attend the No Kings protest in San Marcos on E Hopkins Street and North LBJ Drive in San Marcos, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The protest ran in tandem with thousands of other No Kings protests across the world.
Community members come together for No Kings Protest
Vote
2025 General Election voting guide
More in university
Student Government President Abby Myers (left), UPD Alternative Programs Coordinator Cat Hoyt (center) and Executive Director of Facilities Brain McKay (right) speak about the Safety Walk at the LBJ Mall on Tuesday, Oct. 14.
Texas State hosts 3rd annual Safety Walk
Texas Supreme Court separates from ABA accreditation
Texas Supreme Court separates from ABA accreditation
Texas State Biology sophomore Hayden Labarr protesting for free speech, Tuesday, Oct 12, 2025, at the Stallions.
Students, faculty protest termination of history professor
"Honor Our Martyrs" Vigil For Palestine event at the Stallions statue Oct. 9th, 2025. People gathered to honor the innocent people who have died in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict. During this gather people led prayers and made speeches.
Texas State students hold vigil in solidarity with Palestine
Former Associate History Professor Thomas Alter (center) speaks to students following his hearing with Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse, Monday, Oct. 6, 2024 at The Stallions.
Texas State University terminates history professor after court-ordered temporary reinstatement
Star file photo of Old Main
Damphousse releases statement addressing recent faculty concerns
Donate to The University Star