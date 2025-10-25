75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats keep it close, falter late against Aggies

Jack Lysaght, Sports Contributor
October 25, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State hockey
Texas State hockey members line up on the ice at Northcross Ice Center, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Texas State Hockey (2-5) rolled into College Station for its third of four road trips this season and lost to the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) 4-0 in front of a raucous crowd at Spirit Ice Arena Friday evening on Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

The first period started with a frantic and inspired pace by the Bobcats, who were coming off a two-game series against North Texas, which saw twice as many penalties as goals for both sides.

The Bobcats embraced quick, fast-paced offensive rushes, handy puck play and a strong showing between the pipes by freshman goalie Damian Clark.

The first goal came 12 minutes in on a flashy unassisted backhander by Aggie senior forward Nate Polinsky. Texas State tightened up on defense but squandered two power play chances to leave the Aggies up 1-0 in the first period.

The second period proved to be a war of attrition as neither side broke through on the scoreboard. The Bobcats looked sleek and methodical on offense, producing quick offensive rushes with multiple looks at the net.

Texas State also improved in avoiding the penalty box, only tallying three penalties in the first two periods and killing all three off harmlessly.

The final period began with more of the same from the Bobcats as they threatened an equalizer. However, three goals by three Aggies in seven minutes of play, another for Polinsky and one each from forwards Lucas Lisciandro and Mason Burdett, ended any hopes for a comeback.

The Bobcats, frustrated with these goals, found themselves tangling with scrums with the Aggies throughout the final minutes of the third period. While nothing major broke out, tensions between the two teams should be high coming into the final game of the weekend.

Texas State will return to Spirit Ice Arena on Oct. 25 to rematch the Aggies and fight for a series split. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be available to stream for free at Black Dog Hockey.

The University Star’s 3 Stars of the Game:

FW Nate Polinsky – 2 G, 1 A

FW Lucas Lisciandro – 1 G, 1 A

G Damian Clark – 38 saves, .905 Save Percentage

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
University Star logo
Tornado Warning Issued for San Marcos, parts of Hays County
Boko boogies down with the latest Bobcat cohort to join the Texas State family during Fandemonium at UFCU Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
Reaching for the sky: A look inside Texas State's goal oriented pitch to the Pac-12
Texas State men's golf at the Saint Mary's Invitational.
Loveard leads Bobcats to fifth place finish at Saint Mary's Invitational
Texas State senior Mattingly Palmer hits a fairway shot at the Jim West Challenge Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at Kissing Tree Golf Club.
Women's golf places ninth in Jim West Challenge
Musical theatre alumna Gianna Yanelli (center) performs in the Broadway production of "Six the Musical" as Anne Boleyn, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York. Photo courtesy of Joan Marcus.
Alumna performs in Broadway musical's fourth anniversary
Dismissing POC voices makes room for inequality
Dismissing POC voices makes room for inequality
More in Sports
Texas State soccer players Chloe Jones (13) and Kennley Bradley (12) pose for a picture following Texas State's victory over Southern Miss, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Texas State prepares for major test against South Alabama
Texas State sophomore Fia Lindblom watches her drive at the Jim West Challenge Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at the Kissing Tree Golf Club.
Practice and patience brings strong results to Lindblom following injury
Texas State junior wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) reaches out for a pass against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats won 35-3.
Takeaways from Texas State football's third straight crushing loss
Texas State junior midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) passes the ball down the field to a teammate versus Arizona State, Aug 24, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State clinch Sun Belt tournament spot in convincing fashion
Texas State freshman quarterback Brad Jackson (8) running the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. Troy would win 48-41.
Bobcats drop third consecutive game in thriller against Marshall
Texas State Junior Defensive Specialist Alyaas Clark (12) hitting the ball against South Alabama, Thursday, Oct. 9. 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats would win 3-2.
Bobcats drop match in five sets to Arkansas State
Donate to The University Star