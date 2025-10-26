66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats implode as Aggies sweep weekend series

John Lysaght, Sports Contributor
October 26, 2025
Leslie Bello
Texas State freshman goalie stopping the puck from going into the goal at Spirit Ice Arena, October 24, 2025. Texas State lost 4-0

Aggie forward Jacob Smith and winger Konstantin Deshevyy each had two goals apiece as Texas State Hockey (2-6) fell 6-4 to the Texas A&M Aggies (6-3) Saturday night at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station.

Despite dominant Power plays resulting in three goals as well as playing some of its best Hockey so far this year, Texas State couldn’t cement the result it was looking for as it fell for the sixth consecutive game.

The first period began with a Power play chance for the Bobcats in the first minute of regulation. Halfway through the man advantage, freshman winger Alexander Chan swiped in a goal to give the Bobcats an early 1-0 lead.

That goal would remain the lone score for much of the game despite the Bobcats committing several penalties throughout the match. While the Aggies remained physical and aggressive on the forecheck, Texas State played fast and loose and looked to be the more energetic team just before the first intermission.

The second period proved to be a back-and-forth slugfest with neither side landing a definitive blow. The climax of the second period occurred in the form of an on-ice fight between Aggies senior forward Mason Burdett and Bobcats junior defenseman Austin Weber. Both were ejected and sent to an early dismissal from the game.

Despite a late second-period push by A&M’s offense, the Bobcats carried their lone goal advantage into the second intermission.

In the third and final period, both teams had a sudden surge of offense.

Aggie forward Lucas Lisciandro, who scored two goals the night before, knotted the contest up at 1-1. The Bobcats responded in a back-and-forth trading of rallies with freshman defensemen Connor Claughton scoring halfway through the period and then assisting his linemate junior winger Garrett Shantz with a net-rattling score of his own to go up 3-1.

Texas State’s first three goals were all power play opportunities, taking advantage of A&M’s mistakes. However, Smith and Deshevyy throttled the Bobcat’s defense with two goals of their own and were ultimately the difference in a gut-wrenching loss for head coach Barry Cummins’ crew.

While the match proved to be one of Texas State’s better and more promising showings as of late, the results still aren’t there as the season enters the winter months.

Next up, the Bobcats will return home to face the Texas Longhorns Nov. 21 and 22. All Bobcat hockey games can be streamed for free at Black Dog Hockey.

The University Star’s 3 Stars of the Game:

FW Konstantin Deshevyy- 2 G

FW Jacob Smith- 2 G

D Connor Claughton- 1 G, 1 A

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) prepares to swing at the ball, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in 3 sets.
Texas State sweeps ULM again, caps off perfect weekend
Texas State Freshman goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar(0) passes the ball to a teammate. Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex, the Bobcats beat Troy 1-0
Bobcats draw with Jaguars as Sun Belt heads down to the wire
Texas State redshirt junior opposite hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) celebrates, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won in 3 sets.
Texas State sweeps Warhawks to end three game slide
Texas State hockey members line up on the ice at Northcross Ice Center, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
Bobcats keep it close, falter late against Aggies
University Star logo
Tornado Warning Issued for San Marcos, parts of Hays County
Boko boogies down with the latest Bobcat cohort to join the Texas State family during Fandemonium at UFCU Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
Reaching for the sky: A look inside Texas State's goal oriented pitch to the Pac-12
More in Sports
Texas State men's golf at the Saint Mary's Invitational.
Loveard leads Bobcats to fifth place finish at Saint Mary's Invitational
Texas State senior Mattingly Palmer hits a fairway shot at the Jim West Challenge Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at Kissing Tree Golf Club.
Women's golf places ninth in Jim West Challenge
Texas State soccer players Chloe Jones (13) and Kennley Bradley (12) pose for a picture following Texas State's victory over Southern Miss, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Texas State prepares for major test against South Alabama
Texas State sophomore Fia Lindblom watches her drive at the Jim West Challenge Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at the Kissing Tree Golf Club.
Practice and patience brings strong results to Lindblom following injury
Texas State junior wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) reaches out for a pass against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats won 35-3.
Takeaways from Texas State football's third straight crushing loss
Texas State junior midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) passes the ball down the field to a teammate versus Arizona State, Aug 24, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State clinch Sun Belt tournament spot in convincing fashion
Donate to The University Star