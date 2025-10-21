Hundreds attend the No Kings protest in San Marcos on E Hopkins Street and North LBJ Drive in San Marcos, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The protest ran in tandem with thousands of other No Kings protests across the world.
Hundreds attend the No Kings protest in San Marcos on E Hopkins Street and North LBJ Drive in San Marcos, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The protest ran in tandem with thousands of other No Kings protests across the world.
Isabelle Cantu

Community members come together for No Kings Protest

Cielo Perez-Aguilar and Alyssa Venegas
October 21, 2025
Categories:
Veterans attend the No Kings protest in San Marcos on E Hopkins Street and North LBJ Drive in San Marcos, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Step Up San Marcos, a local organizer, held a “No Kings” rally at the Hays County Historic Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Step Up is a non-partisan group that commits itself to “using our voices and actions to peacefully protest policies and decisions we disagree with in the current administration,” according to pamphlets the organization handing out to protesters.

“No Kings” is a nationwide movement that spreads the peaceful message that, “America has No Kings” and with the goal of opposing the actions of the Trump administration. Hundreds of San Marcos community members peacefully protested with chants and signs and joined the more than 7 million people across more than 2,700 locations worldwide at the No Kings protest.

Volunteers for Step Up required protesters to sign a form acknowledging they would peacefully protest.

Michelle Rumbaut, volunteer with Step Up, spoke about the importance of the protest for community members.

Veterans attend the No Kings protest in San Marcos on E Hopkins Street and North LBJ Drive in San Marcos, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Isabella Cantu)
Attendees at the No Kings protest make their way around The Square. Individuals at this protest started on E Hopkins Street and North LBJ Drive in San Marcos, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

“I think we are all seeing there’s a growing number of people, a loud and aware group of people, that are saying, that’s not right,” Rumbaut said. “The chaos, the corruption, the cruelty has got to be called out. We need to claim back what the country is about.”

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and his wife, Monica Becerra, participated in the protest and handed out pastries to protestors.

“Our community is under attack, from the state and federal government, and we deserve to stand up with and for one another,” Ruben Becerra said. “I swore a constitutional oath to defend our community and so I’m happy to do it.”

Cat Yuracka, San Marcos resident and member of Step Up and Witness at the Border, spoke about personal family members she fears for under the current administration.

“I have a daughter and a [transgender grandchild] that I’m very concerned about their safety and well-being,” Yuracka said. “I’m old. I’m from the sixties, and I know when people get together and say we’ve had enough.”

Vanessa Trevino, the president of Move Texas at Texas State, a non-profit, non-partisan, voter registration organization, spoke about the importance of voters being aware of what’s on the ballot.

“The current administration is leaving a lot to be desired,” Trevino said. “The only way to make any kind of effective long lasting change is to vote for representatives who represent us and who have our best interests at heart. Not who are attacking civil liberties.”

Dan Weber, a veteran and 2026 candidate for Texas’ 21st Congressional District, showed his support for the No Kings cause as a speaker for the event, promoting his candidacy and encouraging the crowd. Weber also spoke at the Kyle and Austin protests.

“I will not waste my voice today speaking any further of the tyrants and avatars of greed which prowl the halls of the people’s house, they have taken enough of our voices,” Weber said. “Today I speak of and to one person alone. The most important person in this movement, and in all movements is you.”

Attendees at the No Kings protest make their way around The Square. Individuals at this protest started on E Hopkins Street and North LBJ Drive in San Marcos, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Isabella Cantu)
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Lucille the Chow Chow wears a 70’s flower power outfit for the PALS Pet Fest costume contest Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Plaza Park. PALS’ Pet Fest collected donations of pet food for pets in need.
Star Snaps 10/13 - 10/17
Texas State junior wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) reaches out for a pass against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats won 35-3.
Takeaways from Texas State football's third straight crushing loss
Vote
2025 General Election voting guide
Student Government President Abby Myers (left), UPD Alternative Programs Coordinator Cat Hoyt (center) and Executive Director of Facilities Brain McKay (right) speak about the Safety Walk at the LBJ Mall on Tuesday, Oct. 14.
Texas State hosts 3rd annual Safety Walk
Texas State junior midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) passes the ball down the field to a teammate versus Arizona State, Aug 24, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State clinch Sun Belt tournament spot in convincing fashion
Texas State freshman quarterback Brad Jackson (8) running the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. Troy would win 48-41.
Bobcats drop third consecutive game in thriller against Marshall
More in in-brief
Texas State University sign.&#160;
TSUS orders course audits after statewide crackdown on LGBTQ+ courses
University Star logo
Texas State to reinstate fired history professor after judge grants temporary restraining order
Star file photo of Old Main
Damphousse releases statement to students addressing free speech activities, racist threats
Texas State's chapter of Turning Point USA, sets up for an event with political activist Chloe Cole, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 at the LBJ Grand Ballroom.
Chloe Cole speaks at TXST Turning Point USA event
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State admin looking for individual after governor shares video from Kirk memorial
University Star logo
US Department of Education to end grants for Hispanic Serving Institutions, other minority programs
More in News
Hays County Historic Courthouse
Commissioners Court votes to end Flock contract, votes on relocating or closing some polling locations
University Star logo
Q&A: City Council Place 2 Candidates
Q&A: City Council Place 1
Q&A: City Council Place 1
city hall entrance 2
City Council approves first reading of tenant's right to organize ordinance, make board appointments
Texas Supreme Court separates from ABA accreditation
Texas Supreme Court separates from ABA accreditation
Texas State Biology sophomore Hayden Labarr protesting for free speech, Tuesday, Oct 12, 2025, at the Stallions.
Students, faculty protest termination of history professor
Donate to The University Star