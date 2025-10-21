Community members come together for No Kings Protest

“I think we are all seeing there’s a growing number of people, a loud and aware group of people, that are saying, that’s not right,” Rumbaut said. “The chaos, the corruption, the cruelty has got to be called out. We need to claim back what the country is about.”

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and his wife, Monica Becerra, participated in the protest and handed out pastries to protestors.

“Our community is under attack, from the state and federal government, and we deserve to stand up with and for one another,” Ruben Becerra said. “I swore a constitutional oath to defend our community and so I’m happy to do it.”

Cat Yuracka, San Marcos resident and member of Step Up and Witness at the Border, spoke about personal family members she fears for under the current administration.

“I have a daughter and a [transgender grandchild] that I’m very concerned about their safety and well-being,” Yuracka said. “I’m old. I’m from the sixties, and I know when people get together and say we’ve had enough.”

Vanessa Trevino, the president of Move Texas at Texas State, a non-profit, non-partisan, voter registration organization, spoke about the importance of voters being aware of what’s on the ballot.

“The current administration is leaving a lot to be desired,” Trevino said. “The only way to make any kind of effective long lasting change is to vote for representatives who represent us and who have our best interests at heart. Not who are attacking civil liberties.”

Dan Weber, a veteran and 2026 candidate for Texas’ 21st Congressional District, showed his support for the No Kings cause as a speaker for the event, promoting his candidacy and encouraging the crowd. Weber also spoke at the Kyle and Austin protests.

“I will not waste my voice today speaking any further of the tyrants and avatars of greed which prowl the halls of the people’s house, they have taken enough of our voices,” Weber said. “Today I speak of and to one person alone. The most important person in this movement, and in all movements is you.”