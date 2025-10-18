Commissioners Court votes to end Flock contract, votes on relocating or closing some polling locations

Star file photo Hays County Historic Courthouse

During its Oct. 14 session, the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 3-2 on ending its contract with Flock Safety.

Flock Safety is a safety technology program focused on crime prevention and security. The commissioners court had approved contracts with Flock back in Feb. 2025, and had been looking into purchasing more License Plate Recognition Cameras from the company.

The court listened to residents who opposed the continuation and expansion of Flock contracts. Of those citizens, was Amanda Rodriguez, Place 6 council member for San Marcos.

“There are many things that are gonna come before you as commissioners as you continue your tenure that allow you to take a stand against it, even if it’s just locally, and [ending the Flock contract] is one of them,” Rodriguez said. “This is a moment that takes political courage.”

Another resident was Claudia Zapata, who is a candidate for city council district 3 in Kyle, TX.

Zapata spoke about how Flock centers its focus on profit by storing and sharing the data of citizens that eventually reaches federal agencies.

“[ICE] were in Sunfield and raided a construction site last week,” Zapata said. “They detained a man in Kyle last summer, conducted a mass raid in Dripping Springs, and they’ve been here in San Marcos.”

Tyler Owen, a resident from Wimberly, who served as a detective for the Marshall Police Department in Marshall, Texas, as task force officer for U.S. Marshall Services and is the social media and communications manager at Texas Municipal Police Association had his public comment read in court supporting Flock.

“In my two decades of experience, I have seen how the system like Flock, save lives and solves crimes,” Owen wrote. “Every minute counts in investigation and this technology gives law enforcement critical advantage when time and information are limited.”

At the commissioners meeting on Aug. 19th, those who spoke in support of these cameras were Marc Ranc, assitant criminal district attorney, Shane Smith from Hays County Sherriff’s Office, and Trevor Chandler, director of public affairs with Flock Safety.

Flock Safety was planned to be at the courts session but did not submit the paperwork in time to make the courts agenda.

Following the vote, County Judge Ruben Becerra wrote on his Facebook page.

“I’m proud to have led the effort for greater accountability in how surveillance is used in Hays County,” Becerra wrote. “In times like these, we must be vigilant about who has access to information about the people in our community.”

Other issues brought by residents were those concerned with the voting system and the potential of voting locations being removed or relocated in Hays County.

“How can we tolerate having our public officials chose in elections that 86% percent of voters ignore. We have to do better than that.” John Leonard, a resident concerned with lower voter turnout, said.

Leonard urged the court to find solutions to encourage more of the county population to vote. Residents who had their comments read in court supported the continuation of voting locations across Hays County.

The action item titled “Discussion and possible action to approve the revised polling locations and schedule for the November 4, 2025 election” involves voting locations across the county not being used this election cycle based on ADA guidelines the locations failed to meet.

Locations included were Sunfield Station in Buda, Driftwood Community Center, Dripping Springs ISD Center for Learning and Leadership, and the LBJ Student Center at Texas State.

“Everything we’re suggesting on this item is temporary. We’re not planning to never have these locations again,” Jennifer Doinoff, Hays County election administrator, said “These are just locations that we can’t bring into compliance under the Department of Justice guidelines for ADA for this election.” .

Commisioner Walt Smith, Becerra, and Doinoff went back and forth about solutions to the action item.

“[The] aim is to provide information to the public that is grilling me. Ease of access is deserved by all. Period.” Becerra said.

The court voted the Driftwood Community Center polling location, relocate the Sunfield Station polling location in Buda, relocate the Dripping Springs ISD location and keep the LBJ Student center polling center in the same place.

The Hays County Commissioners Court 9 a.m. on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website.