Woodard named to D1 Softball Quarter Century Team

Texas State softball head coach Ricci Woodard has been named to the D1 Softball All-Quarter Century Team.

Woodard has been at the helm of Texas State softball since 2001 and will be entering her 26th season as the leader of the Bobcats.

In her time at Texas State, Woodard has coached 102 all-conference selections and six National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Americans. Woodard has also earned herself five Coach of the Year awards.

Along with coaching her players to postseason awards, Woodard has led the Bobcats to 14 conference championships (eight regular season, six tournaments) and 11 NCAA tournament berths.

In 25 years, Woodard amassed 878 wins and is poised to cross the 900 mark in the upcoming season. Woodard’s 878 wins are the most in the Sun Belt and are currently top 30 in the country among active head coaches.

Woodard joins former Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Michael Lotif as the only other Sun Belt coaches to earn the honor.

Woodard and the Bobcats are coming off a 2025 season where they won the regular-season Sun Belt championship.

The criteria for the D1Softball Top 25 Coaches of the Quarter-Century consisted of four major factors: