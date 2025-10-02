Master's Fair
95° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

San Marcos relocates municipal court

Arabella DiChristina, Assistant News Editor
October 2, 2025
Libby Allen
City of San Marcos Presiding Judge Dallari Landry (center) leads the ribbon cutting event at the new San Marcos Municipal Court location, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

The San Marcos Municipal Court relocated to 350 Barnes Drive and reopened to the public on Sept. 29.

The San Marcos Municipal Court was previously located at the Hays County Government Center since 2013, with its last operational day on Sept. 22. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new space on Sept. 26.

The San Marcos Municipal Court is responsible for all minor offenses, called Class C misdemeanors, and violations of city rules within the city limits of San Marcos.

According to Texas Law Help, Class C misdemeanors include traffic violations like speeding and driving with defective equipment, which carry fines up to $500. Non-traffic Class C misdemeanors include public intoxication, theft of items valued at less than $100, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault without injury and many others, all with fines not exceeding $500.

Texas Law Help defines city ordinance violations as leash law, health and safety ordinances and solicitation. The maximum fine for violating city ordinances does not exceed $2,000.

University Police Department Class C misdemeanors do not fall under the court’s jurisdiction, according to Chief Matthew Carmichael.

Municipal Court Presiding Judge Dallari Landry said the city’s real estate team had been searching for a new location for the court for two years, due to the Court’s lease at the Government Center being terminated on Sept. 30, 2025.

“We’ve had some really inappropriate places that we looked at; we could never be a courtroom there,” Landry said. “So we came and looked at the building, and [City real estate specialist Brandon Tomasini] said, ‘I think this is a really great building’ so we gathered everybody up and we came and looked at it and said, ‘This is the one.'”

Facilities Project Manager Darren Lubbock said the new space allows San Marcos to have its own Municipal Court rather than sharing space with the county’s location.

“I feel super great about [this project]. It was a little challenge … to get [the Court] to this point here; it’s a milestone that the city has reached,” Lubbock said.

The building on Barnes Drive was found by the court in March 2024, and in May 2025, architects were hired to design the interior space of the building and estimate the costs.

Lubbock said he picked up this project when it was halfway done.

“[The project] started, I believe, about this time last year. We had a very short duration to make this all happen,” Lubbock said.

San Marcos public safety communications specialist Russell Wilde said the interior design was completed in August 2024 at an estimated cost of $2.6 million.

Wilde wrote the anticipated build cost includes the interior build-out, upgrades to the major systems, like lighting, to convert the building into an office space.

“Every effort has been made to use as much of the interior finish-out as possible to minimize total build-out costs. Because of the significant cost, staff recommends a 20-year lease term,” Wilde wrote in an email to The Star.

Wilde wrote that, during the term of this lease, city council will be given a right-of-first refusal if the landlord decides to sell the building.

According to the National Association of Realtors, a right of first refusal in a lease agreement, or other formal real estate property agreement, grants its holder the first opportunity to make an offer on the property and buy it if it goes on the market.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 3-0 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Bobcats win four set battle with the Trojans
Texas State soccer players Annabelle Fisher (Left, 28), Constance Agyemang (Center, 17) and Sydney Bassa (Right, 24) celebrate a goal versus Stephen F. Austin, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State keeps up hot stretch against Arkansas State
Texas State University sign.&#160;
TSUS orders course audits after statewide crackdown on LGBTQ+ courses
The Texas State offensive line, lines up at the line of scrimmage against Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats beat The Red Wolves 41-9.
Bobcats set to tangle with Red Wolves in final Sun Belt opener
Protecting Hispanic students is vital to Texas State
Protecting Hispanic students is vital to Texas State
Texas State alumnus Rodrick Hockley (right) sells his grandmother’s homemade sweet-and-spicy pickles for his business Pickley Pickles, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Sewell Park.
TXST alumnus pushes pickles and positivity
More in News
Students make their way through the Alkek breezeway, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, on Texas State&#8217;s San Marcos campus.
Reported crimes hold steady despite increase in campus population
Hays County adopts fiscal year 2026 budget, increases tax rate
Hays County adopts fiscal year 2026 budget, increases tax rate
uStarlogo
TXST officials say government shutdown may cause disruptions, but not to classes
Parking services hold audit for parking, transportation practices
Parking services hold audit for parking, transportation practices
Associate History Professor Thomas Alter speaks at a rally in favor of his reinstatement on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. Alter was previously terminated on Wednesday Sept. 10, but was reinstated on Friday Sept. 26, 2025
Texas State to reinstate terminated history professor after court order
University Star logo
Texas State to reinstate fired history professor after judge grants temporary restraining order
More in san-marcos
Terminated associate history professor Thomas Alter (Center) raises his fist at a rally calling for his reinstatement on Thursday Sept. 25, 2025, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Unions, elected officials hold rally calling for reinstatement of fired history professor
The Hays County Food Bank on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at 1612 S I-35 South Frontage Road San Marcos, Texas.
Food Bank's new location improves distribution
Texas Supreme Court rejects marijuana decriminalization appeal
Texas Supreme Court rejects marijuana decriminalization appeal
Air Force ROTC cadet AS4 Lianna Jester (left) and Army ROTC cadet MS IV Ella Lacy (right) act as guidon bearers while in formation during the 9/11 observance, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at UFCU Stadium
Texas State, San Marcos community memorialize 9/11
police lights
Police respond to two accidents in two days on I-35
Ordinance could grant tenants right to organize
Ordinance could grant tenants right to organize
Donate to The University Star