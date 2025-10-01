93° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Hays County adopts fiscal year 2026 budget, increases tax rate

Candace Taggart, News Reporter
October 1, 2025
Carson Rodgers

The Hays County Commissioners Court adopted the Hays County Budget and an increased tax rate for fiscal year 2026, which starts on Oct. 1.

The increase tax rate is 39 cents ($0.3999) per $100 valuation of property, which is over 4 cents more from last year’s. It is expected to raise $16.9 million in revenue from property taxes, which is an 11.27% increase from fiscal year 2025, according to Hays County Budget Officer Vickie Dorsett.

According to a press release on the fiscal year 2026 adopted budget, new property this year will increase the property tax revenue to $6.9 million, and the average home value is $460,169.

The Hays County Central Appraisal District (Hays CAD) sets the values of homes, while the county government sets the tax rate. According to Dorsett, this means counties can benefit from new homes or improvements because those values are not in the “no-new-revenue rate” and counties or residents can live off.

“If you have tremendous growth in your county, then you get the benefit of all of the new growth within your footprint,” Dorsett said. “If values remain flat, then you don’t see increases in your tax revenue because your home values are generally flat.”

This also means a tax rate increase doesn’t automatically means taxes will increase, as it varies based on individual property value. Dorsett explained that after the housing market boomed and home values increased in 2021-22, the county was able to drop the tax rate.

“The values of the homes are coming down now, and so when your values come down, your tax rate may have to go up to provide the same amount of services to your constituents,” Dorsett said.

At the Sept. 16 public hearing, some residents expressed negative feelings about the tax rate increase or how the county’s funds were being used. Hays County resident Diana Boyd spoke on behalf of her and her husband.

“I would like to express my encouragement for you all to not raise taxes,” Boyd said. “We are retired, and it’s very difficult to keep up with the taxes when you’re on a fixed income.”

After the 2024 Road Improvement Bond was ruled void because of its violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act in June, the court moved forward on posting a notice of intention for the issuance of Hays County, Texas Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation (CO) that will include projects from the voided road bond program at the July 29 commissioners court meeting. The same tax rate increase of 2 cents per $100 of value that was approved for the 2024 road bond will occur if the certificates are issued.

“So two pennies on our tax rate generates over $8 million,” Dorsett said. “Two pennies of our tax rate went to our increase in our debt rate, and that debt rate increased because of the 2024 voter approved road bond [now COs].”

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) was national funding for response and recovery from the effects of COVID-19. Hays County previously received over $44 million in ARPA funding in 2021 and 2022. 22% or approximately $10.5 million of this went toward additional judicial services such as the mental health specialty court, the pre-trial diversion office, a magistrate judge and contracting with a company for the public defender’s office.

According to Dorsett, there is no longer ARPA funding to put toward these programs, so they will have to be funded from the general fund, and represent a one and a half cent ($0.015) impact on the increased tax rate.

Out of the total expenditures for the fiscal year 2026 budget, 14% of it is toward “Community and Public Service.” This is an increase from Hays County Fiscal Year 2025’s budget expenditures where 2% was set aside for community and public service. Dorsett said this was because of the Hays County 2020 Parks and Open Space Bond program and projects that will be funded this year.

“Our commissioners want to provide these green spaces,” Dorsett said. “That’s important for them, for our constituents.”

According to the press release, total funds approved were $373.8 million, which puts $248.2 million to operating funds, $55 million to debt funds and $70.3 million to construction funds.

“Our responsibility is to balance fiscal accountability with the needs of our community, and I believe this budget strikes that balance for the people of Hays County,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra wrote in the press release.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State men's golf at the Sandestin Collegiate Classic.
Ben Loveard leads the Bobcats at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational
uStarlogo
TXST officials say government shutdown may cause disruptions, but not to classes
Texas State cannot decide policy by politics
Texas State cannot decide policy by politics
Parking services hold audit for parking, transportation practices
Parking services hold audit for parking, transportation practices
The Wittliff’s music curator Hector Saldaña (left) sits with Selena’s fashion designer and close confidant Martin Gomez (right) during "The Selena Effect," Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in the Alkek Teaching Theater. The event celebrated and discussed Selena's life as a Mexican-American Tejano superstar.
Beauty and the bedazzler: designer reflects on Selena's legacy
Associate History Professor Thomas Alter speaks at a rally in favor of his reinstatement on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. Alter was previously terminated on Wednesday Sept. 10, but was reinstated on Friday Sept. 26, 2025
Texas State to reinstate terminated history professor after court order
More in hays-county
commissioner's court city council 7
County Commissioners pass burn ban, receive priority list of road improvement projects
Hays County Sheriff Anthony Hipolito discusses the usage of automated license plate reading cameras at the San Marcos Library on Monday Aug. 18, 2025. The discussion came after the Hays County Commissioners Court delayed a vote to purchase more cameras twice.
Hays County officials, organizers discuss license plate cameras
Congressman Greg Casar speaks at a protest outside the Governor's Mansion in Austin on Aug. 5, 2025. The protest was in opposition to Gov. Greg Abbott threatening to remove Democratic lawmakers from the Texas House of Representatives.
Texas leaders issue arrest warrants for Erin Zwiener, other House Democrats
Texas State Representative Erin Zwiener (Left) and Congressman Joaquin Castro (Right) talk to a group of Hays County residents, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at Cuauhtemoc Hall.
Texas leaders, Hays County residents discuss redistricting
University Star logo
Person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Hays County
Protestors hold signs at the "Good Trouble Lives ON" protest outside the Hays County Courthouse on July 17, 2025.
Community members gather for ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protest
More in News
University Star logo
Texas State to reinstate fired history professor after judge grants temporary restraining order
Star file photo of Old Main
Damphousse releases statement to students addressing free speech activities, racist threats
Terminated associate history professor Thomas Alter (Center) raises his fist at a rally calling for his reinstatement on Thursday Sept. 25, 2025, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Unions, elected officials hold rally calling for reinstatement of fired history professor
The Hays County Food Bank on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at 1612 S I-35 South Frontage Road San Marcos, Texas.
Food Bank's new location improves distribution
Texas State students gather on The Stallions holding signs for the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on The Quad. The Unity Protest was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video for the Charlie Kirk memorial.
Black student community hold ‘Unity Protest’ in response to racism, threats
Texas State's chapter of Turning Point USA, sets up for an event with political activist Chloe Cole, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 at the LBJ Grand Ballroom.
Chloe Cole speaks at TXST Turning Point USA event
Donate to The University Star