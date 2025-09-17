Charlie Kirk’s memorial turned into counterprotests

After the death of the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, members of the Texas State community gathered at The Stallions to memorialize him on Sept. 15.

Kirk was shot on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at Utah Valley University during a college event that he was hosting. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called it a “political assassination.”

Texas State’s Turning Point USA president (TPUSA) and political science junior, Leona Salinas, organized a memorial for Kirk, intending for the group to quietly stand with signs and create a spot to place flowers.

As the Kirk memorial progressed throughout the day, counter-protestors joined TPUSA at The Stallions with signs about Tom Alter’s termination, Palestine and the Evergreen High School shooting.