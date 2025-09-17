Charlie Kirk’s memorial turned into counterprotests
On X, Gov. Greg Abbott called for Texas State University to expel the spectator who reenacted Kirk’s death, stating, “Mocking Assassination must have consequences.”
Texas State President Kelly Damphousse released a statement on X that said the university identified the individual and they are “no longer enrolled” at Texas State.
“No one should die from gun violence, but Charlie Kirk pushed dangerous information that harmed other people,” Joy Ramos, political science junior, said. “I’m just here to show two sides of the same sword that he lived by.”
TPUSA started packing up Kirk’s memorial around 3:50 p.m., but spectators continued debating with members as they left until university police intervened, stopping the discussion.
“I was talking to a woman in the crowd who was fearful that somebody had a gun in this crowd and that they were going to use it because of the type of climate that we live in now, where people are so aggressive,” Beau Nelson, geographic information science sophomore, said.
Hassel said if students want to debate with TPUSA, they should attend their chapter meetings.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.