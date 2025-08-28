78° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State volleyball 2025: Bobcats look to add one last Sun Belt title

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
August 28, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State’s volleyball team huddles during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

Texas State volleyball is set to begin its journey for one last chance to competeand become Sun Belt Conference regular season champions in its final year in the SBC, backed up by the motto “win the day,” head coach Sean Huiet said.

“Everyone’s going to be gunning for us, because it might be their last chance to play us. I think it adds a little pressure to us, but this group is up for the challenge,” Huiet said. “We haven’t talked too much about going to the Pac-12; our focus is on today.”

Preparation for the road to a conference title will begin with four pre-conference tournaments packed with a variety of competitors, including two top 25-ranked teams, No.6 Stanford and No.16 UCLA, during the Stanford Tournament from Sept. 19-21.

“We knew this group was ready for the challenge, and we knew the goals they set aside in the spring, and so we wanted to give them that challenge,” Huiet said. “We wanted to bulk up the early part of the season so we play some competition that gets us ready, not just to win the Sun Belt, but when we get to the NCAA Tournament.”

In 2024, the Bobcats hurdled through the season with a record of 22 wins and 9 losses, despite a schedule that put them on the road for 13 games straight at the start of the season. This year, the Bobcats will have a more balanced home and away schedule, providing a touch of extra comfort in comparison to last year.

While the 2024 season marked the end of the line for two veterans in the 2024 SBC Setter of the Year, Ryann Torres, and libero Alyssa Ortega the new year brings several fresh faces to the squad, including four freshman recruitsand three transfer players.

Regardless of a young roster on paper, this squad is far from rookie status afterhaving time to mesh during the spring, plus a unique opportunity to travel to Europe during the summer for a lineup of international matches.

“Our trip to Europe, I think…that really sets the tone for the season, because we got to train for 10 days while we’re here, and then we got to go over and play,” Huiet said.So it’s been kind of easy — not easy going, but it’s beenlike, hey, we’ve already done this, this isn’t a new team, we’ve all played together.

The 2025 squad is loaded with veteran power, with five players entering theirsenior season, including Samantha Wunsch, who has spent her entire college career on the maroon and gold court and seen the program grow to where it is today.

Ryann and Alyssa are both incredible players and huge losses, but we’vegotten some new people, specifically, Alyssa Clark has really stepped into the Libero role,” Wunsch said. “[Torres and Ortega] did such a good job as seniors of setting the culture that their legacy is carried on through us now.”

The Bobcats will continue to build their team culture and work to achieve new goals while remembering their motto of the season, “win the day, Wunsch said.

“Every time we step on the court, whether it be practice, treatment, a game, the conference championship, every single moment, we’re working to get 1% better every day,” Wunsch said. “The small goals are obviously winning every game, but that comes from winning the practice, winning the drill, winning the rehab, doing everything to your 100% to get the outcome that you want.

The Bobcats will return to the hardwood for their official season opener on Aug. 30, against Stephen F. Austin as part of the UTSA Invitational, before returning to Strahan Arena for their first home matches of the year against Arizona State, University of Tulsa and University of the Incarnate Word during the Texas State Tournament, Sept. 11-13.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Boko leads the Texas State football team out onto the field to kickoff the Homecoming game to face the Golden Eagles, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
2024-25 Texas State athletics Year in Review
Inside the Cap: Recapped
Inside the Cap: Recapped
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) scores Texas State's first touchdown against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Bobcats beat North Texas 30-28.
Last dance in the Belt: Texas State football seeks to depart Sun Belt as champions
Texas State freshman quarterback Brad Jackson (8) prepares to throw a pass against the Southern Miss defense, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Bobcats beat Southern Miss 58-3.
Brad Jackson named starting quaterback
Students sit waiting to be helped at the Texas State One Stop Office on Aug. 25, 2025. The One Stop Office handles financial aid issues, billing and payments, undergrad admissions and more.
Texas ends in-state tuition for undocumented students
Professor of practice Kym Fox featured at her retirement party, Friday, March 28, 2025, at University Camp in Wimberley, TX. Photo courtesy of Jessica James.
Friend and mentor: SJMC faculty remember Kym Fox
More in Sports
Texas State junior outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) spikes the ball over the net during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Volleyball dominates in final regular season tune up
Texas State freshman goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar (0) blocking a shot from Arizona State, 24 Aug. 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer falls short against Arizona State
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer gain historic draw against Texas A&M
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
First road match ends in 5-0 shutout from Bobcat Soccer
The Texas State soccer team celebrate its win against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer returns to pitch in fashion with dominant season opener
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout in-between innings during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Several Bobcats recieve professional opportunites
More in Volleyball
Single use containers litter the ground at Sewell Park Thursday, April 10, 2025, during River Fest.
San Marcos begins enforcing can ban
logo
Charges dismissed without prejudice against DeVonte Amerson for 2015 death of TXST student
city hall
City council votes to approve downtown housing complex
Senior Sofia Fortuno celebrates after scoring a point at the match against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on, Sunday, March 23, 2024 at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis reflects on bittersweet ending to a historic season
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 6
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 6
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 5
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 5
Donate to The University Star