SMPD looking for second suspect, witness in connection to weekend shooting

The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is looking for a second suspect and an unnamed witness in connection with the July 19 fatal shooting on The Square.

The second suspect is 19-year-old Avery Saul Bowman Jr., who is wanted for capital murder. SMPD is also searching for an unnamed witness they believe has a video of the shooting.

“All information that I provide will be preliminary and subject to change as new information is learned through the investigative process,” SMPD Chief Stan Standridge said at a July 20 press conference about the shooting.

At the press conference. Standridge confirmed that the incident started as a confrontation between Anthony Barrera, one of the two deceased victims, and the husband of the woman Barrera was with. According to Standridge, Barrera and the husband, who was not named and has not been charged with a crime, engaged in a fight.

During the fight, a third person joined, punching Barrera in the face. A fourth individual then ripped a necklace off Barrera, who Barrera then began fighting. After Barrera began fighting the fourth individual, a fifth individual fired a handgun, which Standridge said may have been altered to allow fully automatic firing.

“We believe that eight rounds were discharged in a second or two, striking the three victims,” Standridge said.

The shooting resulted in the death of Barrera, who was pronounced dead on the scene, as well as 20-year-old Alek Pacheco, who died of his injuries at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos. A third person received a grazing injury to their foot, but was treated and released.

According to Standridge, SMPD received a call that a person was allegedly stabbed at 1:31 a.m. at a bar on The Square. A SMPD police sergeant and a San Marcos Fire Department fire marshal arrived two minutes later at 1:33 a.m.

SMPD said that two SWAT teams executed search and arrest warrants in connection with the shooting. The Hays County SWAT team executed a warrant on the residence of 19-year-old Jermiah Jayden Tobias, who has been charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault. A Guadalupe County SWAT team executed a warrant on a second location, also looking for Tobias, where they detained one individual on a charge unrelated to the shooting.

“We learned that our alleged shooter, Jeremiah Tobias, was alerted that SWAT and police were approaching through the neighborhood,” Standridge said. “He fled on foot and was picked up by a family member. Our crisis negotiations team contacted the family member and was able to negotiate his successful surrender at the Hays County Jail.”

Tobias’s bond has been set at $1,650,000. According to Standridge, Tobias was already on bond for an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge and possession of a controlled substance. Tobias had been released on bond on July 5, exactly two weeks before the shooting.

Standridge asked for the public’s help in locating Bowman, the second suspect in the investigation.

“We are asking for anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call the police department at our nonemergency number, which is 512-753-2108,” Standridge said. “Again, Avery Saul Bowman is currently wanted for capital murder.”

Standridge asked that the public also call the nonemergency number if they can help identify the unknown witness.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.