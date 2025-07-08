88° San Marcos
Texas State Baseball to play in Inaugural Tournament in ’26

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
July 8, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Bobcat Baseball will travel 195 miles north to La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas to partake in REV Entertainment’s 2026 College Baseball Tournament, the team announced Monday. The tournament field will consist of the Texas State Bobcats, Creighton Bluejays, Tarleton State Texans and the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Texas State previously participated in REV Entertainment’s College Baseball Series last season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas versus then-No.19 Oklahoma State, where they came away with a 4-2 victory.

Texas State has met and played with most of the teams partaking in this tournament, with the exception of Abilene Christian.

The Bobcats previously tangled with Creighton back in 2019, splitting two games with the Bluejays in the Lake Area Classic at Jim Miller Ballpark in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Creighton is 5-4 overall against Texas State, but the Bobcats have won three in the last four games against them.

The Bluejays are coming off a historic season that saw them snag the Big East Title in both the regular season and tournament while falling just short of a Super Regional appearance after losing to Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional final.

While the Texans and Bobcats have only met thrice in 37 years, this will mark the third straight season where the two will meet. In those two years, Texas State has won twice in a row with their more recent victory having been a 13-3 thrashing at home.

Tarleton State is looking to rebound after a 24-32 campaign in 2025.

This tournament will also mark the first time Texas State baseball will play the Abilene Christian Wildcats. ACU will be heading into 2026 with some momentum after a season that consisted of the co-regular season title and falling short in the Western Athletic Conference’s tournament final against Utah Valley.

The tournament is set to take place from February 27-March 1, 2026. The matchups and game times will be announced later this year.

