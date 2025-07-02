81° San Marcos
Spin scooters to cease operations in San Marcos

Lesdy Hernandez, News Reporter
July 2, 2025
Madeline Carpenter

Spin electric scooters and bikes will end services in San Marcos and Texas State University due to low ridership levels on June 30.

In September 2021, San Marcos, in partnership with Texas State University, signed a contract with Spin, a micro-mobility company, launching dockless electric scooters and bikes throughout the city and TXST campus.

Micro-mobility services are small lightweight vehicles aimed to provide more accessible, sustainable and affordable ways of transport.

Multimodal Parking Initiatives Manager Charles Campbell said prior to cancellation of the contract, San Marcos spent and maintained between 250 to 300 units of Spin devices, with amounts fluctuating on operational usage.

“The program resulted in an estimated reduction of 18,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions,” Campbell said. “It helped ease congestion by reducing the number of vehicles on the road and offered a viable alternative to personal vehicle usage, and it expanded transportation options for low income households and third shift workers.”

In May, the city of San Marcos received a notice from Spin on its decision to cease operations at the end of its current contract set for June 30.

In a press release, the city reported a total of 322,634 rides on Spin devices since 2021.

TXST Transit Manager Rod Gonzales said although no problems with the service were reported, growing popularity in students buying their own electric scooters could be linked to Spin’s decision.

“I know, at the beginning, it was very popular, and then as electric scooters became more affordable, students and parents decided to buy one instead of renting one or charging one, and so I know that possibly could have been an impact to the Spin industry,” Gonzales said.

On June 27, TXST faculty, students and staff received an email from TXST announcing the termination of Spin services in San Marcos and TXST campus.

“Texas State recognizes the importance of micromobility options for our students, employees, and visitors. As a result, we are working closely with the city of San Marcos to secure a new service provider as quickly as possible.” TXST stated in the email.

Spin cited low ridership levels, impact of traffic and unavailability of devices and port parts as reasons for the decision.

During its June 3 meeting, the San Marcos City Council voted to extend the non-exclusive license agreement for a one-year term, giving Spin the chance to reconsider the decision.

Campbell said while there will be an expected gap in service, plans to introduce future micro mobility transportation are underway with the city currently working on finding potential vendors.

“The city still does believe in the program, we’re committed to continuing the e-scooter and e-bike service and are currently working with Texas State to finalize and release a request for proposal for micro mobility services,” Campbell said.

Locals and students are encouraged to use the alternative modes of transportation available throughout the city such as TXST’s Bobcat Shuttle, Bike Cave, “The Bus” transport and rideshare services like Lyft and Uber.

Campbell recommends people with used Spin credits to contact Spin at [email protected] or at 1-888-262-5189.

Donate to The University Star