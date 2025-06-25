San Marcos community expands on Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth commemorates the day when African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation. This year marked the 160th anniversary of the event, which was designated a federal holiday in 2021.

While Juneteenth is marked as a day on calendars, the San Marcos community has ensured the holiday will last longer, with several events that occurred over three days between June 19-21.

Juneteenth Parade and Unity Walk

The Juneteenth Parade and Unity Walk, hosted by Juneteenth Foundation Inc., kicked off the holiday on June 19. Dozens of participants gathered on foot or in vehicles at the LBJ MLK Crossroads Memorial at 8 a.m. before starting at 9 a.m., turning left on Hopkins Street and then Guadalupe Street before finishing at Dunbar Park.

David Peterson, Juneteenth Foundation Inc. founder and chairman, said many community mentors started the walk around 2010, with the foundation continuing the tradition. While the walk remained mostly the same, he noticed the message spreading to the youth about acknowledging the community’s past, present and future and moving forward as one.

“The only changes [compared to previous years] is that we’re seeing more of history that is shown and appreciated throughout the years, more of a younger crowd actually who are appreciating in seeing the history of what Juneteenth is all about,” Peterson said.

Dunbar Heritage Association’s Juneteenth Celebration

The Dunbar Heritage Association’s (DHA) Juneteenth Celebration followed the walk and parade, lasting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center. The celebration, which took place for decades, commemorated the delayed announcement of the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas and featured a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by city officials.

Alex Banbury, DHA president, said the activities, which included a cakewalk where people walked around letters that spelled “Juneteenth” to win a cake, taught people the history of what the association did: preserving Black culture.

“We find things the slaves used to do back in the day, and we bring that to [people’s] attention,” Banbury said. “So, they’re not just doing a cakewalk, but they understand what the significance of the cakewalk is about.”

Juneteenth Jumpoff

The Juneteenth Jumpoff, a two-day music and art festival, made its debut at the Railyard Bar & Grill. Adults attended from 7-11 p.m. on June 20 while families attended from 12-6 p.m. on June 21, with each day having different activities, live performances and cultural celebrations.

Desmond Fahie Jr., U.S. Air Force software engineer, created the event to challenge himself to help make Juneteenth a multiday celebration while the federal holiday is in its infancy. He focused on the event’s variety to make people feel welcome and create a safe space for the culture.

“I’m still remembering the reasons what I said or the reason for the holiday period,” Fahie said. “I’m still remembering that I’m in Texas, and I’m still remembering who I am, and I want others to do so. I want others to feel welcomed and partake and do so.”

31st Annual Juneteenth BBQ Cook-off

The 31st Annual Juneteenth BBQ Cook-off, hosted by Juneteenth Foundation Inc., happened from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 21 at the Old Fish Hatchery. Family, friends and neighbors enjoyed culture, live music and foods ranging from smoked BBQ ribs to red soda water to peach cobbler.

The event mainly focused on the BBQ cook-off including multiple categories. Peterson said it was a tradition to sit back and enjoy family and the foods and drinks made by community members.

“[The BBQ cook-off’s] been existing for years for Juneteenth when you celebrate with your families, friends and neighbors to come out and cook some of the best barbecue there is in the state of Texas,” Peterson said. “Those are great traditions. Those are memories.”

Dunbar Heritage Association’s Juneteenth 5K Freedom Run

The Juneteenth 5K Freedom Run returned to City Park following a virtual run during COVID-19 and occurred from 8-10 a.m. on June 21. Runners and walkers followed City Park’s trail route before looping to the starting location near the San Marcos Lions Club Tube Rental, with water stations along the pathway for runners.

Banbury decided to bring back the event because his grandfather, Harvey Miller, organized it many years ago. While the run encouraged people to walk, run or cheer while enjoying Juneteenth, it also raised funds for the DHA to continue its free community events throughout the year.

“The majority of the events that we do are going to be free, like our Juneteenth celebration’s free, our MLK celebration’s free, our Kwanzaa celebration’s free and even our Black History events that we do at the San Marcus Public Library,” Banbury said.