96° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

City council denies additional license plate surveillance cameras, hears presentation on data center development project

Lesdy Hernandez, News Reporter
June 8, 2025
Star File Photo

At its June 3 meeting, the San Marcos City Council denied the addition of license plate recognition (LPR) surveillance cameras.

The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) seeked a contract amendment with Flock Group Inc., an automotive safety equipment manufacturer, for the addition of LPR equipment and software for a cost of $124,068.49 for the first year with the option to renew the contract for three one-year extensions.

There are currently 14 LPR surveillance cameras in San Marcos and if approved, the contract would allow the addition of 19 LPR surveillance cameras for a cost of $77,000.

According to the Flock Safety website, data collected by Flock Safety is stored for a 30-day retention period with customers holding complete ownership of the data.

“Keeping our city safe and crime free is high on my list of priorities, and we are in a very high crime area with interstate 35 running through our city,” San Marcos Resident, Cindy Laird said during the meeting’s citizens comments.

Some citizens shared concerns over how the data collected by the surveillance cameras is used and opposed the addition of more cameras around the city.

“There is no reason that San Marcos needs to have 33 flock cameras the city of Austin, with the population tenfold of that of San Marcos only has 40 and allowing our police department to operate 33 cameras, just seven less than Austin, which I learned today is the city with the most Flock cameras in the state, is complete overreach,” San Marcos resident, Sam Benavides said.

Councilmember Amanda Rodriguez emphasized the importance behind understanding how this technology is being utilized and asked the council to vote against the expansion of the contract.

Rodriguez recommended further conversation with SMPD or Flock representatives before any action is made.

“We are seeing things as it was mentioned earlier, that were once never thought to be permissible and now are, we are seeing people literally being disappeared off of our streets, and they are not doing that without the help of things like what we’re talking about today.” Rodriguez said.

In a 5-to-2 vote, the expansion of the contract was denied.

The council also received a presentation and held a public hearing for a Preferred Scenario Amendment and associated zoning change to construct a data center.

The request made by Arbrust & Brown, PLLC on behalf of Highlander SM One, LLC and Donald and Germaine Tuff would set the data center in approximately 199.49 acres of land generally located on the western side of Francis Harris Lane.

During the meeting, citizens shared their concerns over the proposed data center projects and emphasized the dangers that they can pose for the city’s environment, river and drought situation.

“You’re responsible for making a life changing decision that will affect all of our futures, especially mine. I don’t want to live next to a data center and I will never be able to duplicate my home of the last 25 years, there is nothing like it anywhere, nothing within two hours of San Marcos is similar to what we have and to what my neighbors have,” San Marcos resident Tori Martin said.

Virginia Parker, executive director of the San Marcos River Foundation, said SMRF is currently tracking seven proposed data centers in the San Marcos River watershed and would not be taking a stance on the ordinance yet.

“What we can say is this 904 Francis Harris would be connected to the Hays Energy Power Plant, which is an important point, because that power plant currently uses 1.5 million gallons a day of treated wastewater from the city of San Marcos, nobody knows how much water the creation of power actually takes.” Parker said.

The council will receive the first reading and act on this item during its July 1 meeting.

The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit its website.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in city-council
Guests enter Rio Vista Park through one of the new access points on May 24, 2025.
City installs temporary summer fences at Rio Vista Park
city hall entrance 2
City council discusses homelessness population data, approves contract for SMPD departmental staffing study
Members of the San Marcos community gathered in City Hall for citizens' comments on a ceasefire resolution up for vote by the City Council, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in San Marcos.
City council votes to deny ceasefire resolution
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
An individual holds a sign reading "Gaza: Most child amputees on Earth. Thanks to us" in the lobby during open comments Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at San Marcos City Hall. Over 60 people spoke during the open comments at the start of the city council meeting about the ceasefire resolution on the agenda.
City Council agrees to put ceasefire resolution to a vote
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City council discusses new license plate reader technology, approves city contracts
More in features
Texas State director of track and field John Frazier talks to senior jumper Kason O'Riley during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in San Marcos.
Texas State track and field reflects on successful season
A man swims along the San Marcos River, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, after all city-owned riverfront parks have reopened after being closed for nearly three months.
City Park to require nonresidents pay for parking; here’s what you need to know
Student protests cannot be silenced
Student protests cannot be silenced
Incoming performance freshman Liz Melito poses for graduation pictures, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Prairie Creek. Photo courtesy of Juno Tinsley.
'Right place to be': how incoming freshmen found TXST
Rivergoers walk around the temporary fences to an entrance, Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Rio Vista Park. The fences create certain access points where individuals must enter or exit.
Rio Vista needs action, not temporary obstruction
Mermaid Society of Texas member Angelica Hogan (Left), founder July Holbrook (Center) and Laura Cardona (Right) celebrate the successful end of the 8th Mermaid Capital of Texas Festival by jumping in the San Marcos River, Saturday, May 17, 2025. The Mermaid Society of Texas organizes the festival and inspires river preservation through art, education, and cultural initiatives.
Mermaid Society dives into new environmental programs for river
More in News
TXST implements AI tools across campus, classes
TXST implements AI tools across campus, classes
Inside the Capitol: Senate Bill 8
Inside the Capitol: Senate Bill 8
San Marcos provides resources for summer heat
San Marcos provides resources for summer heat
A row of Narcan sit inside the new vending machine at the Hays County Law Enforcement office on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
Hays County Jail implements Narcan vending machine
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court receives annual report on Homelessness in Hays County, discusses AI data center
San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.
Edwards Aquifer enters Stage 5 water restrictions for the first time
Donate to The University Star