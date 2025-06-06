‘Right place to be’: how incoming freshmen found TXST

From meeting familiar faces to crafting one’s path, incoming students have multiple factors that led them to choose Texas State as the next step in their education.

The University Star posted on its Instagram and spoke with three incoming freshmen from the class of 2029 to ask how they discovered Texas State and aspects of university life they look forward to.

Liz Melito

Liz Melito, an incoming performance freshman with a vocal concentration, said she had a difficult time searching for colleges on her own. In September, she heard about Texas State through a video of the musical theatre program’s “Finale” from “Hair.” Melito made a connection when she learned that her theater teacher was a Texas State alumnus.

“When he told me about it, I was very excited,” Melito said. “It led me on this rabbit trail of seeing everything about Texas State and I fell in love with it.”

Melito toured the campus for Bobcat Day the following month and met some people at the Theatre Center, telling them her teacher recommended her. Once she told them his name was JaJuan Wade, Melito said they freaked out because they loved him, which felt like a full-circle moment.

After seeing Texas State for herself, Melito said she loves how active the campus is and looks forward to embracing campus life.

“[My four years of high school] felt like it was never going to end, and now I’m in a new chapter of my life, so I’m excited to start and learn as much as possible,” Melito said.

Maddie Samford

Maddie Samford, an incoming music education freshman, knew about Texas State because one of her high school teachers and a friend’s older sibling attended the university. They connected her and her friend, Melito, to TXST.

Upon first impressions, she said she thought Texas State was a cool environment and loved the different opportunities it offered, as well as its diversity.

“You could be openly expressive about who you are and what you are pursuing throughout college,” Samford said.

Texas State offers 210 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs, according to its student enrollment and demographics last updated this January. It enrolled 40,678 students in fall 2024 who came from 230 Texas counties, 50 states and 93 countries. Texas State became a Hispanic-Serving Institution in 2011, with 40% Hispanic students enrolled last fall.

Attending Bobcat Day last fall cemented Samford’s decision as she saw the campus herself and said it felt very homey to her.

“[Texas State] felt like the right place to be. I got the opportunity to meet with the music professors, and they were all very encouraging, and it just gave a good point for me,” Samford said.

Samford is excited to attend Texas State alongside Melito, her future roommate. She said they hope to watch each other grow beyond their hometown and in their art.

Lenny Williams

Lenny Williams, an incoming psychology freshman, researched Texas State after a friend referred it to her. She took a special interest in the university’s athletics and spirit , and San Marcos and Texas State won her over.

Williams previously wanted to attend Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth since that was her local college, but she realized she wanted to find a college she wanted to go to instead of following others.

“It’s a little scary because coming into my freshman year, I’m going to be 17, and I’ve never been away from home for more than a week,” Williams said. “My family is a little worried, but I say, ‘Don’t worry about it. I’ve got a support system, and my roommate’s pretty cool.'”

Williams skipped a grade from pre-K to kindergarten because her principal said she seemed bored with the learning materials. While she struggled to befriend people her age because they were a grade below her, being called smart motivated her studies.

Williams said she looks forward to exploring Texas State’s student organizations, as there were no after-school programs at her high school.

“I really want to join the D&D club, and I’m also really interested in the Black Student Alliance,” Williams said. “I think that’s a nice addition to connect with my fellow Black peers because I didn’t get to connect with my Black peers in high school, so it’s good to do that type of networking.”