75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcat baseball advances in tournament with shutout victory

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
May 21, 2025
Kate Maddison
Texas State junior #38 Bryson Dudley throws a strong pitch at the baseball game against the University of Texas on April 22, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.

In a do-or-die elimination game to kick off the Sun Belt Conference tournament, Bryson Dudley and the Texas State Bobcats (27-29) got the last laugh against the tenth-seeded Appalachian State Mountaineers (23-31) as the Bobcats won 3-0 in the First Round of the Sun Belt Tournament at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.

Dudley, in what was his first career with the Bobcats and first since the 2023 season when he was originally a freshman at Blinn College, absolutely dominated the Mountaineers, tossing a complete game shutout and striking out ten batters whilst giving up just two hits and no walks in the process. He earned his fifth victory of the season.

After a critical error from Mountaineer second basemen Joseph Zamora that could’ve potentially turned two outs, Texas State took the advantage to strike first in the ball game as catcher Austin Munguia scored shortstop Ryne Farber on a groundout. Designated hitter Rashawn Galloway smacked an RBI single through right immediately after to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

From there out, the ballgame saw very little action on either side. The Bobcats got on base quite a bit, drawing six total walks, but could not produce anything out of it besides one more insurance run that was produced from first basemen Coy DeFury’s RBI single into right field that gave Texas State a 3-0 lead.

Ultimately, the Bobcats achieved a quiet victory that saw them move onto the next stage of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

A lot of the credit can go towards Dudley’s terrific start, but he arguably doesn’t go the full nine innings without some terrific defensive plays from the defense. In both instances where Appalachian State got a man on base in the top of the second and seventh innings, the Bobcats were able to turn impressive double plays that kept them away from scoring.

The Bobcats showed their own potential signs of struggle with a quiet offense as the team left eight runners on base. While they did score three runs and got on base a decent bit, it could spell some trouble potentially later on in the tournament.

With the tournament from here on out being double elimination style, they will be guaranteed to play at least two more games. Texas State will be playing the defending conference champion and No.2 seeded Southern Miss Golden Eagles (41-13) Wednesday with first pitched slated to be at 12:30 p.m. All games in the tournament will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball drops final series of regular season
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Bobcat baseball takes series against ULM Warhawks with eyes on a sweep
Texas State senior catcher Ian Collier (25) hitting a home run against UTSA, Tuesday, Apr. 29th, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Roadrunners sweep season series against Bobcats with 18-13 victory
Texas State freshman left fielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. University of Illinois beat Texas State 15-3.
Texas State baseball looks to win rematch versus rival Roadrunners at home
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) cheers after hitting a double during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
11-run inning fifth inning leads Bobcats to run-rule victory over Troy
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats drop back-to-back games against No.20 Troy Trojans
More in features
University Star logo
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Texas State track finds success at Twilight meet
Hunger weighs more than the 'freshman 15'
Hunger weighs more than the 'freshman 15'
Texas State redshirt junior defensive tackle Levi Bell (54) lines up on the line of scrimmage in a three point stance prepared to rush the quarterback once the ball is snapped against Houston Christian University, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.&#160;&#160;
Texas State Football alumni join forces in the UFL with Michigan Panthers, reflect on careers
logo
Fox tests positive for rabies after biting Wimberley pedestrian
Review: 'Sinners' bites into history and culture
Review: 'Sinners' bites into history and culture
More in Sports
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bobcats track and field sweep SBC Outdoor Championships
Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard cheers for her players as they spring around the bases and score over Texas A&amp;M, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Softball Complex. The Bobcats beat the Aggies 7-6.
Bobcat softball exits conference tournament early in upset loss
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the University of North Texas during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Jaden Williams invited to Raiders rookie minicamp
Texas State women's basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
Texas State women's basketball adds two assistant coaches to staff
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcat Softball lands several postseason awards
Texas State sophomore designated player Emilee Baker (1) celebrates with Head Coach Ricci Woodard after making it to third base during the quarterfinal round game of the Sun Belt conference tournament against Marshall,. Friday, May 10, 2024, at Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball clinches Sun Belt Regular Season championship in dominating fashion
Donate to The University Star