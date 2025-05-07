Texas State women’s basketball adds two assistant coaches to staff

Head coach Zenarae Antoine announced that Barbara Farris and Octavia Barnes will join the Texas State women’s basketball coaching staff as assistant coaches for the 2025-26 season.

Farris served on the coaching staff at Stetson University for three years, followed by two years with Southern Miss. Prior to this, Farris was on the coaching staff for the New York Liberty.

Not only has Farris been successful in her career as a coach, but she was also a standout player in both the WNBA and college basketball.

Farris was selected to join the New England Blizzards in 1998. Throughout her 10 years in the WNBA, Farris played for the Detroit Shock, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury.

As a college athlete, Farris spent four years with Tulane, where she holds the number one field goal percentage (min. 225 made) in Tulane history with .637 (660-1036). Farris obtained the sixth most points by a player at Tulane with 1,729 and holds four of the top 10 single-season field goal percentage records.

Previously, Barnes served as the women’s basketball coordinator of player development for the University of Houston since the 2022-23 season.

Barnes competed with Houston as a junior in the 2017-18 season and as a senior in the 2018-19 season. In both her seasons with Houston Barnes has competed in all games and made 24 starts, 20 of which were in her senior season.

As a junior, Barnes scored double digits in 11 games. In the preseason WNIT matchup, Barnes collected her first career double-double.

Barnes collected double-digit scoring in 15 games, including six games where she led the team in scoring. Barnes led the Cougars in an overtime win by posting a career-high of 24 points and six three-pointers. Wrapping up Barnes’ collegiate career she led in three-point shooting percentage (46.1) for both the Cougars and the conference.