The Edge
55° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcat baseball takes series against ULM Warhawks with eyes on a sweep

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
May 3, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.

Game One

Alex Valentin pitched five strong innings and racked up his fifth win of the season as the Bobcats run-ruled the UL Monroe Warhawks in seven innings, 12-2. Valentin allowed two earned runs on five hits, and struck out three batters.

The Bobcats bats came alive early and often to help support Valentin. The Bobcats led 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning before an eight run eruption.

Right fielder Alan Shibley roped a two run home-run to right field to begin the inning. Coy DeFury scored Chase Mora with a single and scored a run after Ian Collier was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The Warhawks could not stop the bleeding as a Samson Pugh single brought in two more runs shortly before the man of the inning, Shibley, came back up to inflict more damage. This time Shibley recorded a double to bring in his third RBI of the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Mora would find a way to score again after a ground-out by Austin Mungia. The Bobcats led 11-0 after three innings of play.

The Warhawks avoided the shut-out when lead-off hitter Isaiah Walker smashed a solo home-run in the top of the fifth inning. One batter later, Bryce Blaser also hit a solo home-run.

With a run-rule being in play, the Bobcats needed one run and a stop to end the game early. As he had done all game, Alan Shibley delivered. Shibley hit a single bringing in his fourth RBI of the game, giving the Bobcats an opportunity to finish the game off early.

“[Shibley] has continued to work despite being banged up and hurt, but if we are going to make a run at the [Sun Belt tournament], someone or multiple people are going to have to carry this team,” said head coach Steven Trout. “We made some adjustments with Alan and now his confidence is beginning to grow.”

Dylan Kerbow shut the door on the Warhawks and closed out game one in seven innings of the three game weekend series.

Game Two

Jesus Tovar battled through adversity to collect his third win of the season as Texas State clinched the series victory over UL Monroe in a 7-3 game two win.

Tovar uncharacteristically walked five batters. Despite this he only gave up two runs on three hits and pitched a strong six innings.

“[Jesus Tovar] is a big strike thrower, and with this weather with the wind blowing in, it’s a perfect storm for him and what he does,” said Texas State head coach Steven Trout. “He did a really good job of filling it up and smothering the strike zone, forcing them to make contact.”

The Bobcats offense struck a little later than they did in game one, as their first run came in the fourth inning. With Tovar in control on the mound, the Bobcats still found the scoreboard first. Austin Mungia singled and stole second base to put himself in scoring position before Samson Pugh singled to bring him in for the first run of the ball game.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bobcats third baseman Chase Mora roped a line drive to left field, scoring Ryne Farber. First baseman Coy DeFury drew a walk before Austin Mungia nailed a double into the left-center gap to score DeFury.

The Bobcats led 3-0 before the Warhawks were able to get on the board in the top of the sixth inning. A walk with the bases loaded was all the Warhawks could muster, as Tovar minimized the damage.

The Bobcats immediately responded in the bottom of the frame when the teams RBI leader Chase Mora added two runs to the scoreboard with a single. Two batters later, second baseman Dawson Park hit an infield single to score one more run before the inning ended.

After going six strong innings, Tovar started to wear down in the seventh and reliever Matthew Tippie came in. Tippie tossed two scoreless innings and struck out two batters.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dawson park would drive in another RBI. This proved to be crucial as the Bobcats had some troubles closing the game out in the ninth inning.

The Warhawks had the bases loaded in the final frame with no outs. Bryson Dudley smoothly operated through the traffic on the basepath as only one run came in.

These two teams meet one final time tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark as the Bobcats look to sweep the series. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State senior catcher Ian Collier (25) hitting a home run against UTSA, Tuesday, Apr. 29th, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Roadrunners sweep season series against Bobcats with 18-13 victory
Texas State freshman left fielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. University of Illinois beat Texas State 15-3.
Texas State baseball looks to win rematch versus rival Roadrunners at home
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) cheers after hitting a double during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
11-run inning fifth inning leads Bobcats to run-rule victory over Troy
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats drop back-to-back games against No.20 Troy Trojans
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State run rules Tarleton State in seven innings
Texas State senior #40 Austin Eaton celebrates against the University of Texas on April 22, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats give up lead in ninth, lose slugfest with #1 Texas
More in features
Texas State Quadball senior team captain David Avila participates in a scrimmage on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Spring Lake Fields.
Texas State Quadball's journey to a successful season
Electronic media senior Marisa Nuñez poses in front of Tokyo Tower, March 13, 2025, in Japan.
Senior 30: “Yesterday’s gone, we gotta keep moving on”
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Bobcats dash into Monroe, steal game one from Warhawks
Lucciana Choueiry reporting at the immigration protest on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at UT Austin. Her coverage of the protest is published in The Austin Chronicle.
Senior 30: A purpose born in Beirut, written in The Star(s)
Multimedia reporter Allison Drinnon poses with her camera, Friday, March 21, 2025, in front of the Stallions statue.
Senior 30: To the front lines of cutlines
Texas State history and journalism senior Jacquelyn Burrer poses, Friday, April 25, 2025, on the quad.
Senior 30: The shortest story I'll ever write
More in Sports
Texas State senior outfielder Ciara Trahan (6) smiling and returning to the dugout after scoring against Troy, Friday, April 18th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball to battle for Sun Belt Regular Season title in final weekend
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Aiyana Coleman ranked No.14 first basemen in the country
Texas State director of track and field John Frazier talks to senior jumper Kason O'Riley during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in San Marcos.
Coach Frazier leads team to prosperous season
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitching against Troy, Friday, April 18th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats softball drops series in final homestand of regular season to Ragin Cajuns
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football adds new quarterback from portal
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs the ball down the field and past the Golden Eagles defense. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Joey Hobert invited to Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp
Donate to The University Star