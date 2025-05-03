Bobcat baseball takes series against ULM Warhawks with eyes on a sweep

Game One

Alex Valentin pitched five strong innings and racked up his fifth win of the season as the Bobcats run-ruled the UL Monroe Warhawks in seven innings, 12-2. Valentin allowed two earned runs on five hits, and struck out three batters.

The Bobcats bats came alive early and often to help support Valentin. The Bobcats led 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning before an eight run eruption.

Right fielder Alan Shibley roped a two run home-run to right field to begin the inning. Coy DeFury scored Chase Mora with a single and scored a run after Ian Collier was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The Warhawks could not stop the bleeding as a Samson Pugh single brought in two more runs shortly before the man of the inning, Shibley, came back up to inflict more damage. This time Shibley recorded a double to bring in his third RBI of the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Mora would find a way to score again after a ground-out by Austin Mungia. The Bobcats led 11-0 after three innings of play.

The Warhawks avoided the shut-out when lead-off hitter Isaiah Walker smashed a solo home-run in the top of the fifth inning. One batter later, Bryce Blaser also hit a solo home-run.

With a run-rule being in play, the Bobcats needed one run and a stop to end the game early. As he had done all game, Alan Shibley delivered. Shibley hit a single bringing in his fourth RBI of the game, giving the Bobcats an opportunity to finish the game off early.

“[Shibley] has continued to work despite being banged up and hurt, but if we are going to make a run at the [Sun Belt tournament], someone or multiple people are going to have to carry this team,” said head coach Steven Trout. “We made some adjustments with Alan and now his confidence is beginning to grow.”

Dylan Kerbow shut the door on the Warhawks and closed out game one in seven innings of the three game weekend series.

Game Two

Jesus Tovar battled through adversity to collect his third win of the season as Texas State clinched the series victory over UL Monroe in a 7-3 game two win.

Tovar uncharacteristically walked five batters. Despite this he only gave up two runs on three hits and pitched a strong six innings.

“[Jesus Tovar] is a big strike thrower, and with this weather with the wind blowing in, it’s a perfect storm for him and what he does,” said Texas State head coach Steven Trout. “He did a really good job of filling it up and smothering the strike zone, forcing them to make contact.”

The Bobcats offense struck a little later than they did in game one, as their first run came in the fourth inning. With Tovar in control on the mound, the Bobcats still found the scoreboard first. Austin Mungia singled and stole second base to put himself in scoring position before Samson Pugh singled to bring him in for the first run of the ball game.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bobcats third baseman Chase Mora roped a line drive to left field, scoring Ryne Farber. First baseman Coy DeFury drew a walk before Austin Mungia nailed a double into the left-center gap to score DeFury.

The Bobcats led 3-0 before the Warhawks were able to get on the board in the top of the sixth inning. A walk with the bases loaded was all the Warhawks could muster, as Tovar minimized the damage.

The Bobcats immediately responded in the bottom of the frame when the teams RBI leader Chase Mora added two runs to the scoreboard with a single. Two batters later, second baseman Dawson Park hit an infield single to score one more run before the inning ended.

After going six strong innings, Tovar started to wear down in the seventh and reliever Matthew Tippie came in. Tippie tossed two scoreless innings and struck out two batters.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dawson park would drive in another RBI. This proved to be crucial as the Bobcats had some troubles closing the game out in the ninth inning.

The Warhawks had the bases loaded in the final frame with no outs. Bryson Dudley smoothly operated through the traffic on the basepath as only one run came in.

These two teams meet one final time tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark as the Bobcats look to sweep the series. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.