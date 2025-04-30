The Edge
Aiyana Coleman ranked No.14 first basemen in the country

Paige Wilson, Sports Reporter
April 30, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.

Texas State Softball’s Aiyana Coleman has been dominating not only at first base, but at the plate as well. On Monday, Coleman was named the No.14 first basemen in the country by Softball America.

So far this season Coleman has a .402 batting average with 19 runs, 15 home runs, 48 hits, 48 RBIs and slugging at .860%. She leads the charts for Texas State Softball in batting average, hits, home runs, and RBIs.

This is her first season playing for the Bobcats after transferring from Texas A&M.

Last year with the Aggies, she had a batting average of .200 with three runs, three home runs, nine hits, 18 RBIs and a slugging rate of .444%.

Texas State Softball travels to Louisiana this weekend to take on the University of Louisiana Monroe. ULM is first in the Sun Belt Conference standings, while Texas State is second. There is only a one game difference in the conference records between the teams.

Game one is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 1.

