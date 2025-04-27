City council narrowly votes to move City Hall north, dog park at risk of relocation

San Marcos City Council voted to select the area north of East Hopkins Street that currently hosts the dog and skate parks as the new city hall location in a work session on Tuesday, April 15.

Following an update from transactional and land planning consultants, the council voted 4-3 to utilize the 12.2-acre north parcel of land for its new construction instead of rebuilding on its current location. City Manager Stephanie Reyes said the development of the new city hall will not affect the skate park. However, the dog park may be relocated if the council decides to construct a surface parking lot rather than an above-ground parking structure. Reyes said the dog park would stay in the area if relocated.

“We recognize the history that went into creating the skate park, and we are not recommending an alternative that will require it to relocate,” Reyes said, reading off a prepared statement at the beginning of the session

Almost a dozen community members spoke before and after the meeting against using the north parcel due to the dog and skate parks. Ethan Vaught, a frequent and longtime user of the dog park, called the dog park a third place, or a place other than home or work for people to engage and socialize with their community.

“I agree that it’s important for us to have a modern and useful city hall, but it should not be at the expense of community spaces such as that public park that I and many other people here have met their closest friends at,” Vaught said.

Councilmember Lorenzo Gonzalez cast the tie-breaking vote.

“Obviously, we have an advisory board for a reason, so though I understand it wasn’t unanimous, if the committee recommended going to the north side, I guess I’m just going to have to go with them,” Gonzalez said.

An advisory committee of 23 members reviewed each parcel for the project. The two pieces of land were chosen due to already being city-owned. After two meetings, the committee reached a slight majority to recommend the north parcel. The consultants’ support for the north parcel focused on a strong visual of a city corridor that would create a “gateway experience.” Councilmembers in favor also cited improved drainage, saving costs and new construction.

“I prefer the north side because it’s new construction. It’s a gateway,” councilmember Shane Scott said. “I’d rather have something new that we all approve that gives a visual approach to the civic side of what [city hall]’s supposed to be.”

Mayor Jane Hughson favored the south parcel to separate business and recreation and to leave the north parcel open for future recreational development.

“I prefer to see the business portion, which is what most of City Hall is, right where we are,” Hughson said. “And then on the north side, maybe add some more recreational uses that would complement the skate park, the dog park, provide restrooms, and do some other improvements, and leave the recreation because that is where the people are.”

The San Marcos City Hall project will now enter Phase 2, with the immediate next step to conduct due diligence on the north parcel to confirm its construction eligibility. Phase 2 also includes planning for the entire corridor, public engagement and continued advisory committee meetings. The consulting team estimated Phase 2 to conclude in January 2026.

The next advisory committee meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., May 19, at the Activity Center.