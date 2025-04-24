The Edge
Grand jury declines to indict man arrested for Iconic Village arson

Rhian Davis, News Contributor
April 24, 2025
Star file photo
Workers demolish the burned Iconic Village apartments Jan.15, 2019, on North LBJ Drive.

A Hays County Grand Jury issued a “no-bill” this week in the Iconic Village apartments fire case against Jacobe Ferguson.

According to a press release emailed to The Star from the Hays County District Attorney’s Office, a no-bill means “a grand jury did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment against a person accused of a felony in Texas.” However, a no-bill decision is not a finding of innocence, and the jury is encouraging law enforcement to continue the investigation.

The 2018 fire killed five people, four of whom were Texas State students: Haley Frizzell, 19, Dru Estes, 20, David Angel Ortiz, 21, Belinda Moats, 21 and James Phillip Miranda, 23. Ferguson, former Texas State undergraduate student, was arrested and charged with arson causing bodily injury and death in July 2023.

Ferguson was freed on bond in 2023 and has been awaiting a decision in the case. The grand jury’s no-bill decision releases Ferguson from the bond. 

Kelly Higgins, criminal district attorney for Hays County, said his office will continue to work with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

“We remain committed to bringing the arsonist to justice to provide closure to those who have lost so much,” Higgins said. “We take the Grand Jury’s encouragement to continue the investigation to heart and will continue to work with the task force to that end.”

This is a developing story. The Star will provide updates as they become available.

